VisualCamp's Eye Tracking SDK, SeeSo, Wins GLOMO Award 2021

08/03/2021 | 03:45am EDT
VisualCamp, an eye tracking software company, has won the ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Living’ at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC Barcelona 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005453/en/

VisualCamp, an eye tracking software company, won the Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Living at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC Barcelona 2021. GSMA judges recognized that SeeSo unlocks new possibilities in accessibility and usability across mobile platforms with eye tracking software. The SeeSo is an AI based eye tracking SDK which runs through virtually any device’s front-facing camera or webcam. The SDK could be downloaded anywhere in the world from its SaaS web platform (seeso.io) to innovate the mobile web and app industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GSMA judges recognized that SeeSo unlocks new possibilities in accessibility and usability across mobile platforms with eye tracking software.

SeeSo is an AI based eye tracking SDK which runs through virtually any device’s front-facing camera or webcam. The SDK could be downloaded anywhere in the world from its SaaS web platform (seeso.io) to innovate the mobile web and app industry.

Since the initial launch in April 2020, SeeSo has been updating SDK to strengthen the accuracy, robustness, and development of platforms. Recently, it added User Status APIs to help developers to track attention levels, drowsiness, and blinking more easily.

With the ease of integration, SeeSo has provided top Korean education companies with the ability to monitor students' progressions effectively in a remote learning environment and has innovated the mobile e-book platform Millie with gaze page turning interfaces.

VisualCamp CEO Yunchan Suk said, "We are trying to bring eye tracking software into our daily lives. SeeSo, in an accessible way, is addressing problems we have heard from many customers across different fields. We are glad GSMA judges recognize our efforts and the value of SeeSo. It is just the beginning. SeeSo will bring changes to many industries, and we are looking forward to the future."

The GLOMO Awards celebrate efforts made by the companies and individuals to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. They were set up 26 years ago by the GSMA. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.


© Business Wire 2021
