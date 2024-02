STORY: "It is a very difficult experience to describe, it is very satisfying, and rewarding," the 26-year-old psychologist said.

The venerated statues of the Christ and Virgin Mary will be paraded by the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno in the southern city of Ronda during Easter celebrations.

Jose Manuel Lorenzo, 64, the leader of the group that organizes the processions and started the initiative of 'showing' the figures to the faithful with visual impairments, said he was impressed by how delicately they inspected the statues.