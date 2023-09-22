Visum Technologies PLC - Northamptonshire, England-based video technology company focused on the global leisure market - Announces collaboration agreement with captivr GmbH, a Germany-based firm focused on 360-degree capture technology for the attractions industry. Says the aim of this collaboration is to establish an exclusive and unparalleled combination offer for visitor attractions, incorporating both 360-degree capability and high-definition personalised video capture, complete with direct integration into social media platforms.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Dixon says: "We are excited to collaborate with captivr and unite two exceptional technologies in the video capture arena. We recognise the immense potential in our partnership with captivr, aiming to enhance both companies' presence and advance capture technology within the travel and leisure sector."

Visum Technologies shares were last traded at 0.35 pence each on Aquis on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.