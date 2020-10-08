Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vital New Investment Book 'Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds' Released By Corgentum Consulting's Jason Scharfman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds (Palgrave Macmillan) provides detailed practical guidance on developing and managing an alternative investment operations program. The book is authored by leading operational due diligence expert Jason Scharfman, Managing Partner at Corgentum Consulting.

"Investors and fund managers continue to invest more resources into analyzing and managing fund operations. With high market volatility driven by the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming US elections keeping up to date on the fundamentals of operations management is of paramount importance to thoroughly manage risk," said Scharfman.

An essential reference for alternative investment industry professionals and investors, key topics covered include:

  • Step-by-step analysis of modern operational mechanics behind hedge fund trading operations, private equity fund accounting and fund of funds liquidity management
  • Review of operational procedures supporting different investment structures including separately managed accounts (SMA) and co-investment vehicles
  • Analysis of the increasingly important role of business continuity planning and cybersecurity risk management
  • Discussion of the operations risk management role of fund service providers including fund administrators, prime brokers and compliance consultants
  • Examination of the treasury function including cash management and anti-money laundering (AML) controls
  • Analysis of governance, board oversight and conflict of interest considerations in fund operations
  • Considerations for ongoing operations management, training, surveillance and testing
  • In-depth reviews of recent regulatory actions brought against private equity and hedge funds for operational violations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
  • Detailed overview of how global regulatory trends are impacting fund operations and compliance planning including the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), UK's Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR), and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
  • Discussion of the increasing impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analysis in alternative investment operations

Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds is available for purchase at the publisher's website and Amazon.com. The book serves as a compliment to the author's previous books on hedge fund and private equity compliance and operations.

To learn more about fund operations management, investor operational due diligence and background investigations signup for today Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vital-new-investment-book-alternative-investment-operations-hedge-funds-private-equity-and-fund-of-funds-released-by-corgentum-consultings-jason-scharfman-301148760.html

SOURCE Corgentum Consulting


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aCANTARGIA : completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy
AQ
10:46aAT&T : Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?
PR
10:46aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo Inc, Intec Pharma, Advanced Micro Devices, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Sorrento Therapeutics?
PR
10:46aGlobal Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
BU
10:46aAugmented Reality (AR) Market | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aPreschool Market In India to Reach $ 3.27 bn by 2024, EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
10:45aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10:45aMNA Nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital File Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Baystate Health for Failure to Provide Information about Hospital's Community Boards and the Impact of Service Cuts and Economic Takeaways
PR
10:45aECB appoints Wolfgang Proissl as Director General Communications
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group