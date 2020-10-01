PRESS RELEASE

DATA ON VITAL STATISTICS: 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2019. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to vital events such as births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships of the population residing in the Greek territory, in 2019.

With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 83,763 (42,945 boys and 40,818 girls) recording a decrease of 3.1% in comparison to 86,440 births (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls), in 2018. The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2019 amounted to 454, recording an increase of 35.5% compared to the 335 stillbirths in 2018 (Tables 4 and 6).

In 2019, 124,965 deaths (63,088 men and 61,877 women) were recorded, increased by 3.9% compared to 120,296 (61,386 men and 58,910 women), in 2018. Infant deaths for 2019 amounted to 314, raising the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.47 in 2018 to 3.75 in 2019 (Tables 5 and 6).