|
Vital Statistics, 2019
10/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT
|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, 1 October 2020
PRESS RELEASE
DATA ON VITAL STATISTICS: 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2019. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to vital events such as births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships of the population residing in the Greek territory, in 2019.
-
With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 83,763 (42,945 boys and 40,818 girls) recording a decrease of 3.1% in comparison to 86,440 births (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls), in 2018. The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2019 amounted to 454, recording an increase of 35.5% compared to the 335 stillbirths in 2018 (Tables 4 and 6).
-
In 2019, 124,965 deaths (63,088 men and 61,877 women) were recorded, increased by 3.9% compared to 120,296 (61,386 men and 58,910 women), in 2018. Infant deaths for 2019 amounted to 314, raising the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.47 in 2018 to 3.75 in 2019 (Tables 5 and 6).
-
Marriages in 2019, amounted to 47,137 (23,278 religious and 23,859 civil marriages) recording a small decrease of 0.6% in comparison to 47,428 (23,010 religious and 24,418 civil marriages), in 2018. The number of registered partnerships recorded an increase of 24.4% amounting from 6,369 in 2018 to 7,924 in 2019. In this total number of registered partnerships in 2019, 199 between men and 54 between women are included (Table 7).
Information on methodological issues:
Population, Employment and Cost of Living Division, Population and Migration Statistics Section Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175 e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr
Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884
e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr
Information on data provision:tel: +30 213 135 2022, -2308, -2310 e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Graph 1. Live Births - Deaths for the period 1932 - 2019
Table 1. Live Births - Deaths
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
LIVE BIRTHS
|
|
|
DEATHS
|
|
|
NATURAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1932
|
|
185,523
|
|
117,593
|
|
67,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1940
|
|
|
179,500
|
|
|
93,830
|
|
|
85,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1960
|
|
157,239
|
|
60,563
|
|
96,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1965
|
|
|
151,448
|
|
|
67,269
|
|
|
84,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1970
|
|
144,928
|
|
74,009
|
|
70,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1975
|
|
|
142,273
|
|
|
80,077
|
|
|
62,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1980
|
|
148,134
|
|
87,282
|
|
60,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1985
|
|
|
116,481
|
|
|
92,886
|
|
|
23,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1990
|
|
102,229
|
|
94,152
|
|
8,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1995
|
|
|
101,495
|
|
|
100,158
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
|
103,274
|
|
105,170
|
|
-1,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2005
|
|
|
107,545
|
|
|
105,091
|
|
|
2,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
|
114,766
|
|
109,084
|
|
5,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
91,847
|
|
|
121,183
|
|
|
-29,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
92,898
|
|
118,788
|
|
-25,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
88,553
|
|
|
124,495*
|
|
|
-35,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
86,440
|
|
120,296*
|
|
-33,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
83,763
|
|
|
124,965
|
|
|
-41,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Revised data
2
Table 2. Live births by place of usual residence of the mother and deaths by place of usual
residence of the deceased, 2019
|
PLACE OF USUAL RESIDENCE
|
LIVE BIRTHS
|
DEATHS
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GREECE
|
83,763
|
124,965
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
4,217
|
7,613
|
Drama
|
601
|
1,421
|
Evros
|
1,029
|
1,931
|
Kavala
|
887
|
1,813
|
Xanthi
|
999
|
1,102
|
Rodopi
|
701
|
1,346
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
13,577
|
21,895
|
Imathia
|
1,029
|
1,822
|
Thessaloniki
|
8,565
|
11,340
|
Kilkis
|
460
|
1,187
|
Pella
|
953
|
1,933
|
Pieria
|
938
|
1,616
|
Serres
|
869
|
2,764
|
Chalkidiki
|
763
|
1,233
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
1,762
|
3,470
|
Grevena
|
200
|
436
|
Kastoria
|
302
|
581
|
Kozani
|
925
|
1,771
|
|
|
|
Florina
|
335
|
682
|
Thessalia
|
5,094
|
8,988
|
Karditsa
|
681
|
1,625
|
Larissa
|
2,212
|
3,253
|
Magnisia
|
1,380
|
2,350
|
Trikala
|
821
|
1,760
|
Ipeiros
|
2,219
|
4,155
|
Arta
|
399
|
1,010
|
Thesprotia
|
281
|
556
|
Ioannina
|
1,168
|
1,817
|
Preveza
|
371
|
772
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,716
|
2,658
|
Zakynthos
|
412
|
477
|
Kerkyra
|
835
|
1,379
|
Kefalonia
|
279
|
473
|
Lefkada
|
190
|
329
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
4,996
|
8,005
|
Aitoloakarnania
|
1,509
|
2,650
|
Achaia
|
2,454
|
3,376
|
Ilia
|
1,033
|
1,979
|
Sterea Ellada
|
3,414
|
6,943
|
Viotia
|
810
|
1,388
|
Evia
|
1,447
|
2,749
|
Evritania
|
100
|
230
|
|
|
|
Fthiotida
|
911
|
2,077
|
Fokida
|
146
|
499
|
Peloponissos
|
3,926
|
7,544
|
Argolida
|
745
|
1,289
|
Arkadia
|
503
|
1,109
|
Korinthia
|
1,075
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
Lakonia
|
532
|
1,207
|
Messinia
|
1,071
|
2,094
|
Attiki
|
31,277
|
41,926
|
Vorio Aigaio
|
1,897
|
2,388
|
Lesvos
|
1,030
|
1,247
|
Samos
|
405
|
497
|
Chios
|
462
|
644
|
Notio Aigaio
|
3,402
|
2,951
|
Dodekanisos
|
2,144
|
1,762
|
Kyklades
|
1,258
|
1,189
|
Kriti
|
6,266
|
6,419
|
Iraklio
|
3,147
|
3,013
|
Lasithi
|
640
|
942
|
Rethymno
|
881
|
796
|
Chania
|
1,598
|
1,668
|
Unknown residence
|
0
|
10
|
|
|
|
ABROAD
|
135
|
864
3
Table 3. Live births by age group of the mother for the years 1979, 1989, 1999, 2009
and 2019
|
Age Group
|
1979
|
1989
|
1999
|
2009
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<15
|
165
|
63
|
76
|
93
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-19
|
18,527
|
8,177
|
3,916
|
3,219
|
2,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-24
|
52,911
|
33,451
|
19,484
|
14,145
|
6,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-29
|
43,072
|
33,667
|
34,956
|
32,819
|
17,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-34
|
22,611
|
18,421
|
29,701
|
41,258
|
28,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35-39
|
7,915
|
6,434
|
10,511
|
21,342
|
21,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40-44
|
2,423
|
1,239
|
1,781
|
4,468
|
5,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45-49
|
261
|
99
|
195
|
515
|
943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50+
|
23
|
24
|
23
|
74
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unknown
|
57
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
147,965
|
101,657
|
100,643
|
117,933
|
83,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2. Live Births by age group of the mother for the years 1979, 1999 and 2019
4
|
|