Vital Statistics, 2019

10/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 1 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

DATA ON VITAL STATISTICS: 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2019. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to vital events such as births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships of the population residing in the Greek territory, in 2019.

  • With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 83,763 (42,945 boys and 40,818 girls) recording a decrease of 3.1% in comparison to 86,440 births (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls), in 2018. The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2019 amounted to 454, recording an increase of 35.5% compared to the 335 stillbirths in 2018 (Tables 4 and 6).
  • In 2019, 124,965 deaths (63,088 men and 61,877 women) were recorded, increased by 3.9% compared to 120,296 (61,386 men and 58,910 women), in 2018. Infant deaths for 2019 amounted to 314, raising the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.47 in 2018 to 3.75 in 2019 (Tables 5 and 6).
  • Marriages in 2019, amounted to 47,137 (23,278 religious and 23,859 civil marriages) recording a small decrease of 0.6% in comparison to 47,428 (23,010 religious and 24,418 civil marriages), in 2018. The number of registered partnerships recorded an increase of 24.4% amounting from 6,369 in 2018 to 7,924 in 2019. In this total number of registered partnerships in 2019, 199 between men and 54 between women are included (Table 7).

Information on methodological issues:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Division, Population and Migration Statistics Section Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175 e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr

Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884

e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr

Information on data provision:tel: +30 213 135 2022, -2308, -2310 e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

Graph 1. Live Births - Deaths for the period 1932 - 2019

Table 1. Live Births - Deaths

YEAR

LIVE BIRTHS

DEATHS

NATURAL

CHANGE

1932

185,523

117,593

67,930

1940

179,500

93,830

85,670

1960

157,239

60,563

96,676

1965

151,448

67,269

84,179

1970

144,928

74,009

70,919

1975

142,273

80,077

62,196

1980

148,134

87,282

60,852

1985

116,481

92,886

23,595

1990

102,229

94,152

8,077

1995

101,495

100,158

1,337

2000

103,274

105,170

-1,896

2005

107,545

105,091

2,454

2010

114,766

109,084

5,682

2015

91,847

121,183

-29,336

2016

92,898

118,788

-25,890

2017

88,553

124,495*

-35,942

2018

86,440

120,296*

-33,856

2019

83,763

124,965

-41,202

*Revised data

2

Table 2. Live births by place of usual residence of the mother and deaths by place of usual

residence of the deceased, 2019

PLACE OF USUAL RESIDENCE

LIVE BIRTHS

DEATHS

TOTAL GREECE

83,763

124,965

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

4,217

7,613

Drama

601

1,421

Evros

1,029

1,931

Kavala

887

1,813

Xanthi

999

1,102

Rodopi

701

1,346

Kentriki Makedonia

13,577

21,895

Imathia

1,029

1,822

Thessaloniki

8,565

11,340

Kilkis

460

1,187

Pella

953

1,933

Pieria

938

1,616

Serres

869

2,764

Chalkidiki

763

1,233

Dytiki Makedonia

1,762

3,470

Grevena

200

436

Kastoria

302

581

Kozani

925

1,771

Florina

335

682

Thessalia

5,094

8,988

Karditsa

681

1,625

Larissa

2,212

3,253

Magnisia

1,380

2,350

Trikala

821

1,760

Ipeiros

2,219

4,155

Arta

399

1,010

Thesprotia

281

556

Ioannina

1,168

1,817

Preveza

371

772

Ionia Nisia

1,716

2,658

Zakynthos

412

477

Kerkyra

835

1,379

Kefalonia

279

473

Lefkada

190

329

Dytiki Ellada

4,996

8,005

Aitoloakarnania

1,509

2,650

Achaia

2,454

3,376

Ilia

1,033

1,979

Sterea Ellada

3,414

6,943

Viotia

810

1,388

Evia

1,447

2,749

Evritania

100

230

Fthiotida

911

2,077

Fokida

146

499

Peloponissos

3,926

7,544

Argolida

745

1,289

Arkadia

503

1,109

Korinthia

1,075

1,845

Lakonia

532

1,207

Messinia

1,071

2,094

Attiki

31,277

41,926

Vorio Aigaio

1,897

2,388

Lesvos

1,030

1,247

Samos

405

497

Chios

462

644

Notio Aigaio

3,402

2,951

Dodekanisos

2,144

1,762

Kyklades

1,258

1,189

Kriti

6,266

6,419

Iraklio

3,147

3,013

Lasithi

640

942

Rethymno

881

796

Chania

1,598

1,668

Unknown residence

0

10

ABROAD

135

864

3

Table 3. Live births by age group of the mother for the years 1979, 1989, 1999, 2009

and 2019

Age Group

1979

1989

1999

2009

2019

<15

165

63

76

93

97

15-19

18,527

8,177

3,916

3,219

2,209

20-24

52,911

33,451

19,484

14,145

6,909

25-29

43,072

33,667

34,956

32,819

17,129

30-34

22,611

18,421

29,701

41,258

28,562

35-39

7,915

6,434

10,511

21,342

21,839

40-44

2,423

1,239

1,781

4,468

5,940

45-49

261

99

195

515

943

50+

23

24

23

74

135

Unknown

57

82

-

-

-

TOTAL

147,965

101,657

100,643

117,933

83,763

Graph 2. Live Births by age group of the mother for the years 1979, 1999 and 2019

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:39:01 UTC
