VitalHub Announces That Ontario HIV Treatment Network Licenses TREAT for AIDS Service Organization Case and Client Management

A Five-Year Agreement Will Ensure Ontario AIDS Service Organizations Get the Streamlined Case Management Software They Need



TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the 5-year licensing of the TREAT EHR to the Ontario HIV Treatment Network (“OHTN”). The OHTN has acquired the TREAT software to support its partner AIDS Service Organizations (“ASO”), who will utilize TREAT as a record management tool. This will allow each ASO to record client information and record services delivered to each client. It will be branded as The Ontario Community-Based AIDS Service and Evaluation system or “OCASE”.

OHTN provides technical and data support for 29 AIDS service organizations and other community-based organizations that provide a range of support services to people in Ontario living with or are at-risk of HIV. Over 300 support workers will use TREAT in their provision of services across Ontario



“We selected TREAT to replace our existing OCASE software and support our partner AIDS service organizations, who need an easy-to-use yet powerful Case Management system,” says Jean Bacon, Executive Director of OHTN. “TREAT will support care planning and streamline client data management and the collection of client information.”

“TREAT is one of our flagship Case Management solutions and is a product that has consistently improved our customer’s support of their clients. The partnership with OHTN is important to us because it replaces a digital solution that they’ve been using for some time, further validating the investment we continue to make to support innovation. This investment benefits all of our customers and demonstrates the competitiveness of our EHR and Case Management solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are delighted to partner with the Ontario HIV Treatment Network and their partners to support their innovation and ensure that they can continue to focus on providing their clients with the best care possible.”

About OHTN:

The Ontario HIV Treatment Network (OHTN) is a non-profit network funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health. Our mission is to improve the health and lives of people living with and at risk of HIV by using data and evidence to drive change. The OHTN works collaboratively with our partners to gather and analyze data, conduct targeted high-impact research and support the use of the best available data and research evidence.



ABOUT VITALHUB: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com