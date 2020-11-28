Vitamix Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Blender & Accessory Sales Listed by Retail Egg

The latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals for 2020, including the latest Vitamix FoodCycler, Vitamix 5200, a3500 & more offers

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the top savings on Vitamix blenders and accessories. Find the latest deals in the list below.

Best Vitamix Deals:

Best Blender Deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view thousands more live offers. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005092/en/