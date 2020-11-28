Vitamix Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Blender & Accessory Sales Listed by Retail Egg

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vitamix deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the top savings on Vitamix blenders and accessories. Find the latest deals in the list below.
Best Vitamix Deals:
-
Save up to $200 off on Vitamix blenders & accessories at Vitamix.com - check the latest Cyber weekend sales on Vitamix products
-
Save $75 off on the Vitamix A3500 blender at Vitamix.com - shop the best-selling and top-rated Vitamix A3500 blender
-
Save $50 off on the Vitamix 5200 Standard blender at Vitamix.com - with classic 64-ounce container and variable speed control
-
Save $50 off on the Vitamix 7500 & Professional Series 750 blenders at Vitamix.com - with 64 oz. low profile containers, variable speed control and pulse control
-
Save up to 25% off on a wide range of Vitamix blenders & containers at Amazon - check the latest deals available on top-rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, Explorian, A3500, 750 & 7500
-
Save up to 32% off on Vitamix blenders, blending bowls, and accessories at Target - see live prices on Vitamix blenders, including the A2500 Ascent Series Blender and the Blending Cups Starter Kit
-
Shop a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders
-
Shop the Vitamix FoodCycler & FoodCycler accessories at Vitamix.com
Best Blender Deals:
-
Save up to $200 off on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - check the latest Cyber weekend sales on top-rated Vitamix blenders
-
Save up to 50% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, Nutribullet, Vitamix & Magic Bullet at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop and immersion hand blenders
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of kitchen blenders at Amazon - including savings on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, Ninja and Hamilton Beach blenders
-
Save up to 50% on top-selling blenders from Vitamix, Ninja, and NutriBullet at Target.com - check the latest savings on cordless hand blenders, speed blenders, and immersion blenders
-
Save up to $75 on Ninja blenders at Ninjakitchen.com - check live savings on programmable blenders and food processors at Ninja’s online store
-
Save up to $90 on KitchenAid’s best-selling blenders at KitchenAid.com - check live prices on KitchenAid’s classic, speed, beverage, and ice crushing blenders
