Vitamix Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Vitamix A3500, 5200, 750 & More Blender Deals Identified by Saver Trends

11/06/2020 | 12:16am EST

The top early Black Friday Vitamix blender deals for 2020, featuring Vitamix 750, 7500, 5200 and A3500 deals

Black Friday researchers have summarized the best early Vitamix deals for Black Friday 2020, including the latest discounts on Vitamix FoodCycler, Professional Series and Ascent smart blenders. Browse the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Vitamix Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Vitamix countertop blender can crush ice, slice frozen fruits, and pulverize produce. The Vitamix 5200 has received high-star reviews for quality craftsmanship and impressive power. The Vitamix 5300 is higher-end with a 64oz pitcher but the Vitamix a3500 is the better all-rounder added with Self Detect Technology. Though similarly named, the Vitamix 750 is newer than the Vitamix 7500 while having the same specs.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

© Business Wire 2020

