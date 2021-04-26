Log in
Viterra to build new Canada canola-crushing plant by 2024

04/26/2021 | 11:46am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 (Reuters) - Agribusiness Viterra Inc said on Monday that it will build the world's biggest canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan, and open it in late 2024, eyeing growing demand for vegetable oil, renewable fuel and animal feed.

Rivals Cargill Inc and Richardson International also announced plans to build new plants in the same Canadian province recently, with canola futures hitting record highs.

Viterra said in a statement that its new plant will have capacity to crush 2.5 million tonnes of canola per year, eclipsing Richardson's plan to build one with 2.2 million tonnes of capacity.

It did not disclose the plant's cost.

Canada is the biggest global producer and exporter of canola, a variant of rapeseed, that crushers process into oil and meal. Canola oil is an ingredient in salad dressings and other foods, but refiners also plan to use more of it to produce renewable diesel, a clean-burning fuel.

Canola meal is part of feed rations for hogs and fish. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
