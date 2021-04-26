Viterra to build new Canada canola-crushing plant by 2024

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 (Reuters) - Agribusiness
Viterra Inc said on Monday that it will build the
world's biggest canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan,
and open it in late 2024, eyeing growing demand for vegetable
oil, renewable fuel and animal feed.
Rivals Cargill Inc and Richardson International
also announced plans to build new plants in the same Canadian
province recently, with canola futures hitting record highs.
Viterra said in a statement that its new plant will have
capacity to crush 2.5 million tonnes of canola per year,
eclipsing Richardson's plan to build one with 2.2 million tonnes
of capacity.
It did not disclose the plant's cost.
Canada is the biggest global producer and exporter of
canola, a variant of rapeseed, that crushers process into oil
and meal. Canola oil is an ingredient in salad dressings and
other foods, but refiners also plan to use more of it to produce
renewable diesel, a clean-burning fuel.
Canola meal is part of feed rations for hogs and fish.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg. Editing by Mark Potter)