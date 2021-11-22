Vitiprints LLC Launches Viracide™ Masks in Africa, the Mask That Deactivates COVID-19 & Its Variants in Under One Minute of Contact

The SAHPRA-approved mask to be distributed by South African distribution partner Uvukile Medical & Surgical Supplies (PTY) LTD.

South Africa will be the first country to join The Viracide™ Deactivation Nation global campaign

Today, Vitiprints LLC announced the launch of Viracide™ Masks in Africa through a distribution partnership with Uvukile Medical and Surgical Supplies (PTY) LTD.

The SAHPRA-approved, medical-grade Viracide™ Masks, which feature an antiviral and antibacterial coating that provides an additional tool in the battle against COVID-19, will initially be available in South Africa and neighboring countries including Lesotho and Swaziland. With more than 172,000 COVID-19 related deaths across Africa, the continent now accounts for over 4% of the 5 million COVID-19 related deaths recorded globally. Viracide™ Masks will provide an accessible and affordable solution that will keep people safe.

South Africa is the first country to join The Viracide™ Deactivation Nation global campaign—a call to action for countries worldwide to join together and deactivate COVID-19 by encouraging citizens to wear a Viracide™ Mask.

How Viracide™ Masks are different

The masks protect users with a proprietary antiviral/antimicrobial coating that deactivates 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 and 99% of Human Coronavirus (229E) under one minute of contact with the surface of the facemask. The disruptive technology used in Viracide™ Masks will help save lives by stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Mask-wearing is the single most effective public health measure at tackling COVID-19, reducing incidence by 53%, the first global study of its kind completed by BMJ, the highly regarded medical journal. Viracide™ masks can reduce the incidence to an even greater degree providing the wearer with both mask and enhanced antiviral.

“Having a true antiviral mask that can be sold at an affordable price is what South Africa and its neighbors need now,” as stated by the Director of Uvukile Medical and Surgical Supplies (PTY) LTD. “We believe the use of Viracide™ Masks will have an immediate impact on the spread of COVID-19 in Africa. We are working with SAHPRA and other Government and Humanitarian agencies across the continent to control COVID and save lives.” The UMS sales team is strategically placed with a national sales footprint in South Africa and various African countries, including but not limited to Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. UMS leadership has been trusted and well known in the medical sector and other key industry sectors for over 20 years. With a network of trusted Global Partners, UMS Africa will pioneer the future expansion of the Viracide™ Masks and the expanding Viracide™ line of products.

Key protective features include:

Viracide™ Masks can save the lives of Africans across the continent.

Viracide™ Masks eliminate the risk of transmitting the virus—not only protecting the wearer from any airborne virus but also protecting anyone within the wearer’s proximity if they are positive for the virus, providing the ultimate two-way protection.

SAHPRA-certified distribution to private hospitals, private clinics, medical professionals, and consumers

Deactivates 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 and 99% of Human Coronavirus (229E) under one minute of contact with the surface of the facemask

Proprietary Viracide™ antimicrobial/antiviral cinnamon-scented coating deactivates specific viruses and bacteria in less than one minute of contact

Viral Testing done at both FDA-approved US labs and China-based Wuhan Institute of Virology labs

Testing found that 99% of a tested influenza strain [Influenza A Virus (H3N2)] is also fully deactivated within 30-minutes of contact with the surface of the facemask

3-ply construction with pleats, ear loops and multiple filtration layers protect against the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids and particulates

Disposable surgical grade mask for personal or professional use

What is the potential impact on curbing COVID-19 in Africa?

A data modeling exercise performed by Marya Ghazipura, PhD, MS and Epidemiologist and Biostatistician formerly of NYU Langone Health’s NYC COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Council concluded that territories within Africa would be able to reduce their number of new cases per day by 50% in 100 days or less with the widespread use of the Viracide™ Mask.

Dr. Anshu Padayachee, CEO of South African Technology Network (SATN), states, “Consumer awareness and health concerns due to escalating fungi and bacteria-prone diseases drives the demand for breathable antimicrobial/antiviral coatings. The incorporation of antimicrobials/antivirals on this specific face mask has not only enhanced the reusability of face masks but is comfortable and has a pleasant cinnamon scent. In addition, the fact that it is a reusable antimicrobial face mask will certainly reduce the surge in demand and the stress in the supply chain. It is established that antimicrobial/antiviral face masks exhibit enhanced performance over conventional face masks by providing in situ real-time antimicrobial control. I highly recommend the use of this mask for children, adults and health professionals.”

Additionally, Dr. Chandraprakash Naidoo, Medical Director, ARCA Rehabs, South Africa, says, “Arca Durban is a multidisciplinary Substance Use Disorder Treatment Centre in Durban and Sandton, South Africa. Our program comprises a high-care Medical Detox Ward and a comprehensive psycho-social program, which is necessarily highly interactive in nature. Hence our need for a highly effective facemask that is affordable and reusable with strength in design is imperative for the Institution to function effectively while safeguarding our patients and staff during this current COVID-19 pandemic and thereafter. The Viracide™ Mask ticks all the above boxes and is a very welcome addition to our Safety Protocols.”

Vitiprints co-founder John Gentile said, “Vitiprints and its partners are honored that our Viracide™ Masks are being accepted in multiple countries worldwide. We believe that our mask allows every individual to be protected with a true antiviral coating that deactivates COVID-19 and its variants in under one minute for a cost of pennies per day based on weekly use. We are proud to offer the world a new tool in the global fight against COVID-19, one whose cost-effectiveness makes it valuable in every corner of the world. South Africa has led the way to be one of the first countries to join the Viracide™ Deactivation Nation global campaign, as we focus on our mission to deactivate COVID-19 and other pathogens for a safer and healthier planet for all.”

Viracide™ Masks are currently available for sale in specific international territories. Due to the overwhelming efficacy of its proprietary coating, the company is in the final phase of completing test requirements for US FDA 510K and CE certification by December 2021. Upon our pre-market certification from the FDA and CE, Viracide™ Masks will be available to government agencies, medical groups, and consumers in the US and throughout Europe.

About Vitiprints

Vitiprints LLC is dedicated to creating unique printed delivery system antiviral and antimicrobial formulations that protect both industry and home through masks, PPE, filtration, packaging, and more. Vitiprints also applies its advanced printing technology to uniquely manufacture food and non-food grade products by eliminating water & fillers in vitamins, beverages, milks, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cleaning products by dramatically reducing weight, size and cost. Vitiprints proprietary and patent-pending delivery system technology addresses environmental impact, logistics constraints, and profit margin pressure by printing fully functional, cost-effective products that reduce the need for plastic packaging or components. Its customizable print technology platform utilizes high speed, high-efficiency equipment for quick and cost-effective scaling of production capacity across many high-volume industries.

