April 8 (Reuters) - The world's top energy trader Vitol made a net profit of $13 billion in 2023, the Financial Times said on Monday citing people with knowledge of the company's results. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
