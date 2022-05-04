Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows

05/04/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign is pictured in front of the Vitol Group trading commodities company building in Geneva

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The world's largest independent oil trader, Vitol, loaded a cargo of Russian ESPO Blend crude for the United Arab Emirates this week, the first such voyage for the grade, data from several analytics firms showed.

Suezmax tanker Kriti Breeze, chartered for $2.3 million, loaded the 740,000-barrel cargo from the Far East port of Kozmino on May 3, and is heading to the port of Fujairah, data from Refinitiv, Kpler and Vortexa showed.

The tanker is expected to discharge the cargo at Fujairah in late May or early June, according to the data.

Two traders who regularly track ESPO crude said the crude is typically sold to North Asia.

The shipment is "very creative and FOB (free-on-board) discounts must be huge for it to work", one of the traders said, referring to the crude's spot discount to Dubai quotes, excluding freight cost.

Shipping data shows rare trade in ESPO crude from Far East Russia to Fujairah

Vitol could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

The European Union is expected to outline oil sanctions against Russia on Wednesday for invading Ukraine. Moscow calls its actions there a "special military operation".

Vitol has previously said traded volumes of Russian oil "will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline," and it will cease trading Russian oil by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)

By Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aIndian shares slip as pharma, metal stocks fall; LIC opens for subscription
RE
01:21aSiemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests
RE
01:21aCGX ENERGY : MD&A and Financials for the three month period ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:16aGold dips as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision
RE
01:14aVitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows
RE
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Klöckner & Co starts fiscal year 2022 with strong quarterly earnings
PU
01:10aInvestor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom
RE
01:03aFed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike
RE
01:03aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Biogen CEO to step down; drugmaker pulls back on Alzheimer's drug Aduhe..
4Markus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CF..
5Stillfront Group's Interim Report January – March 2022

HOT NEWS