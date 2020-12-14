Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vituity Cares Foundation : Announces 1st Annual Virtual ‘Change the World' Gala

12/14/2020 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hasan Minhaj, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, and other celebrity guests set to perform at open-to-public virtual gala benefitting communities affected by healthcare disparities

The Vituity Cares Foundation announces its first-ever Virtual Gala and Auction on Tuesday, Dec 15, in lieu of an in-person event. Registration is free of charge and open to the public. Registration can be accessed at https://www.vituitycares.org/gala/. The Gala begins promptly at 5:00PM PST/8:00PM EST. Tune in to learn more about the work of the Vituity Cares Foundation and its mission to improve the health of underserved communities by inspiring the underrepresented providers and leaders of tomorrow, and caring for the most vulnerable by eliminating the inequality and inequity in healthcare. Attendees will get a chance to hear directly from students who have benefited from strong mentorship, and be entertained by performances from award-winning musician Demola the Violinist, two-time Peabody Award-winning and a Time 100 Most Influential Person and comedian Hasan Minhaj, as well as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Senior Correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng. A number of door prizes will be given away, and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items which can be previewed ahead of time. All proceeds will benefit the Vituity Cares Foundation programs to address three core areas: building representation in the healthcare provider workforce, providing care to vulnerable communities, and developing solutions that address social determinants of health.

To learn more about the virtual gala, register, and preview auction items, visit https://www.vituitycares.org/gala/. To learn more about the Vituity Cares Foundation, please visit https://www.vituitycares.org/.

About Vituity Cares

Vituity Cares is a charitable foundation dedicated to improving the health of underserved communities. We inspire the underrepresented providers and leaders of tomorrow, caring for the most vulnerable, and addressing the inequality and inequity in healthcare. Learn more at www.vituitycares.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCENTRAL PROVINCE : More focus on Micro Insurance
PU
05:59pVALE S A : 12/14/2020 1214_VNC_protests_i.
PU
05:57pHARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION : HDI Announces Third Acquisition of 2020 Buys Distributor River City Millwork Inc.
AQ
05:57pWOOLWORTHS : acknowledges ACCC announcement
PU
05:57pARCTIC MINERALS : Notice of Extra General Meeting in Arctic Minerals AB (publ)
PU
05:56pFIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY : Commercial Division Welcomes Jimmy Millsaps
PR
05:55pDow, S&P 500 fall after Pfizer vaccine roll-out
RE
05:55pEZCORP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pVOCUS : New fibre-first communications deal transforms Heritage Bank's digital capabilities
PU
05:53pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Wraps Up "Week of You"
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters
5BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ