Vituity Cares Foundation : Announces 1st Annual Virtual ‘Change the World' Gala

Hasan Minhaj, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, and other celebrity guests set to perform at open-to-public virtual gala benefitting communities affected by healthcare disparities

The Vituity Cares Foundation announces its first-ever Virtual Gala and Auction on Tuesday, Dec 15, in lieu of an in-person event. Registration is free of charge and open to the public. Registration can be accessed at https://www.vituitycares.org/gala/. The Gala begins promptly at 5:00PM PST/8:00PM EST. Tune in to learn more about the work of the Vituity Cares Foundation and its mission to improve the health of underserved communities by inspiring the underrepresented providers and leaders of tomorrow, and caring for the most vulnerable by eliminating the inequality and inequity in healthcare. Attendees will get a chance to hear directly from students who have benefited from strong mentorship, and be entertained by performances from award-winning musician Demola the Violinist, two-time Peabody Award-winning and a Time 100 Most Influential Person and comedian Hasan Minhaj, as well as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Senior Correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng. A number of door prizes will be given away, and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items which can be previewed ahead of time. All proceeds will benefit the Vituity Cares Foundation programs to address three core areas: building representation in the healthcare provider workforce, providing care to vulnerable communities, and developing solutions that address social determinants of health.

To learn more about the virtual gala, register, and preview auction items, visit https://www.vituitycares.org/gala/. To learn more about the Vituity Cares Foundation, please visit https://www.vituitycares.org/.

About Vituity Cares

Vituity Cares is a charitable foundation dedicated to improving the health of underserved communities. We inspire the underrepresented providers and leaders of tomorrow, caring for the most vulnerable, and addressing the inequality and inequity in healthcare. Learn more at www.vituitycares.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

