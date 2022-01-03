Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vitura: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 20, 2021 to December 24, 2021

01/03/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer

Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)

Day of
transaction

Identification code of
financial instrument

Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)

Daily weighted average price of
the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

VITURA

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

23/12/2021

FR0010309096

13

35,40

XPAR

VITURA

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

24/12/2021

FR0010309096

20

35,20

XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

 

TOTAL

33

35,28

 

Details per transaction

Name of issuer

Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of
Investment
Services
Provider

Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider

Day/time of
transaction (CET)

Identification
code of financial
instrument

Price per
transaction

Currency

Acquired
volume

Market (MIC
Code)

Reference number
of transaction

Purpose of buy
back

VITURA

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/12/2021 16:47:03

FR0010309096

35,40

EUR

10

XPAR

00290152834EXPA1

Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)

VITURA

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/12/2021 16:47:09

FR0010309096

35,40

EUR

3

XPAR

00290152850EXPA1

Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)

VITURA

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/12/2021 10:25:44

FR0010309096

35,20

EUR

20

XPAR

00290177253EXPA1

Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)

 


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aBrazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says
RE
06:22a$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
AQ
06:21aPassengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon
RE
06:20aOmicron teaches hard lessons as U.S. schools revamp return from holidays
RE
06:19aPINGTAN MARINE : Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement - Form 6-K
PU
06:19aQUIPT HOME MEDICAL : Annual Information Form dated December 29, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
06:19aHUNTSMAN : Appoints Two New Independent Directors and Announces Governance Changes as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment - Form 8-K
PU
06:19aLI AUTO : December 2021 Delivery Update - Form 6-K
PU
06:19aMIX TELEMATICS : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
06:19aSACHEM CAPITAL : Announces Sale of an Additional of $6.75 Million of 6.0% Notes Due 2026 from Exercise of Over Allotment Option - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
2BAKKAFROST: Bakkafrost has acquired 90% of the outstanding shares of Mu..
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
5BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..

HOT NEWS