Vitura: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 20, 2021 to December 24, 2021

Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|
Day of
transaction
|
Identification code of
financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of
the purchased shares *
|
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
23/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
13
|
35,40
|
XPAR
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
24/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
20
|
35,20
|
XPAR
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
TOTAL
|
33
|
35,28
|
Details per transaction
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|
Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|
Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|
Identification
code of financial
instrument
|
Price per
transaction
|
Currency
|
Acquired
volume
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
Reference number
of transaction
|
Purpose of buy
back
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
23/12/2021 16:47:03
|
FR0010309096
|
35,40
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00290152834EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
23/12/2021 16:47:09
|
FR0010309096
|
35,40
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00290152850EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
24/12/2021 10:25:44
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
00290177253EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
