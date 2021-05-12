Log in
Vivantio : Launches FLEXBridge for Superior Customer Service Integrations

05/12/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
Vivantio, a leading provider of customer service optimization software and solutions, is launching FLEXBridge, a new integrations platform that facilitates connections between Vivantio’s Unified Service Platform and other line-of-business applications. FLEXBridge allows information from applications commonly used in enterprise service management, customer service management and IT to be made available safely and securely within Vivantio’s Service Management tool.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005934/en/

Vivantio FLEXBridge Integration Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vivantio FLEXBridge Integration Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the integration of FLEXBridge, Vivantio continues to showcase its leadership and innovation in the B2B customer service software space,” said Andrew Stevens, Vice President of Technology. “As businesses grow and service management is increasingly digitized, there is a strong need for all related service management and delivery tools to be tightly integrated. FLEXBridge was designed for demanding B2B service teams who prioritize delivering world-class service to their customers.”

FLEXBridge serves as the core of Vivantio’s Unified Service Platform, allowing information from disparate customer service systems within an organization to be shared safely and securely. This new integration will reduce the amount of time, human resources and capital it takes to fulfill customer service requests, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and reduced costs for B2B firms.

Of the many benefits FLEXBridge offers, it is:

  • Easy to use: Bridges to other systems are created and maintained using a simple wizard-based process
  • Centralized: All administration, monitoring and maintenance is carried out via the web-based admin portal, even when using on-premises agents
  • Extensible: Unlike other vendors, the FLEXBridge platform isn’t limited to “well-known” tools – support is available for connecting to in-house developed, legacy and on-premises tools
  • Cost-effective: Customers can configure any number of bridges (subject to the bridge type being available within their product tier) without additional cost
  • Out of the box: Bridges will include links to CRM tools such as Salesforce, MDM software such as Microsoft InTune, JAMF, and Ninja RMM, and IAM solutions such as Azure and Okta

The innovation of Vivantio’s FLEXBridge platform further underscores that the key to achieving business success is through Service Optimization. Service Optimization is the ability to glean coherent insight and achieve the most efficient use of processes and information—across all disciplines and teams—to provide real business efficiency and optimal service delivery. To learn how to apply Service Optimization to the latest evolution of business service, please read Vivantio’s latest report.

For more information about Vivantio, please visit Vivantio.com.

About Vivantio

Founded in 2003, Vivantio is a leading provider of customer service optimization software and solutions for demanding B2B service teams. By combining the comprehensive power of enterprise-level software with the flexibility of a modern cloud-based solution, Vivantio provides an intuitive, flexible and scalable unified service management platform that empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled service excellence. The platform scales to meet the complex business needs of large, multi-site organizations, to optimize workflows across several departments including IT, operations and customer service. Vivantio is a trusted partner offering cost-effective solutions through flexible licensing. For more information, visit Vivantio.com.


