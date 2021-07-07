Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivendi: The Financial Communication of the Early 2000s Confirmed by the Paris Commercial Court

07/07/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased with several decisions issued today by the Paris Commercial Court. The court dismissed the entirety of the claims of several institutional investors who were excluded from a U.S. class-action lawsuit. They sought financial damages for losses resulting from the disclosure of allegedly false financial information by Vivendi’s former management between 2000 and 2002.

These decisions are consistent with those already handed down in France on this issue and on facts dating back some twenty years.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pTHE DESIRE SYSTEM : The Dating Course that Aims to Help Men Find their Soulmates
GL
02:00pKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholdering in HELLA
EQ
02:00pJax Network Soon Launches Stable Coin
GL
02:00pDEUTSCHE POST AG  : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:00pBuchanan Technologies Joins Fortinet's Engage Partner Program
GL
02:00pPRESS RELEASE  : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse stops pursuing the acquisition of a shareholdering in HELLA
DJ
01:57pPop-up Bus Shelter in Downtown Denver Supports the Beer Community and On Tap Is Donating up to $1,500 Back
BU
01:56pAMTRAK PLAN TO REPLACE DOZENS OF AGING TRAINS : cost $7.3B
AQ
01:56pBARRICK GOLD  : Tanzania president, Barrick CEO meet to review Twiga partnership progress
RE
01:55pPFB CORPORATION  : Announces Timing of Release of its Second Quarter Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends fall as Beijing crackdown bodes ill for U.S.-listed China co..

HOT NEWS