Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vivendi's books, music records propel first-quarter sales

04/22/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French media giant Vivendi logo in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -Vivendi's first-quarter revenue grew 5% from a year earlier, the French media giant said on Thursday, driven by the prolonged strong performance of its music unit Universal and a sales jump at its publishing division.

The Paris-based group, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is seeking to cash in on the music industry's revival by listing Universal, home to singers such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, by the end of the year.

The division has generated strong sales growth in recent quarters on rising streaming revenues, which represents more than half of the worldwide industry's total revenue overall.

Group revenue rose to 3.90 billion euros ($4.69 billion), Vivendi said in a statement. It was propelled by a 9.4% increase in sales of Universal Music Group, led by a 20% growth in subscription and streaming revenues.

Olivia Rodrigo's song "Driver's license" and Justin Bieber's "Peaches" were among the most-listened tracks on Spotify, the biggest music streaming platform in the first quarter, Vivendi said.

Revenue also benefited from a 40% jump in sales from publishing division Editis, thanks to several best-selling books, including one accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson.

The book sparked outrage across the country and prompted a review of legislation on incest and sexual abuse.

Vivendi's quarterly sales were, however, slightly below a 3.94 billion-euro average consensus provided by Visible Alpha and cited by Jefferies in a note.

Vivendi, which has become the No. 1 shareholder of French media group Lagardere, did not update markets about its intentions with the group and speculation that it could be interested in buying its publishing division Hachette.

The group is also a contender for the acquisition of Bertelsmann's controlling stake in French broadcasting group M6, two sources have told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8323 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair and Richard Chang)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 0.72% 4.18 Real-time Quote.22.71%
LAGARDÈRE SCA 0.26% 22.76 Real-time Quote.10.84%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 3.21% 270.075 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45pBoeing still working on fix for 106 grounded 737 MAX planes -U.S. FAA
RE
12:39pAirlines look past slow recovery to post-pandemic travel
RE
12:37pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P 500, Dow subdued as COVID-19 cases rise globally
RE
12:36pS&P 500, Dow subdued as COVID-19 cases rise globally
RE
12:35pVivendi's books, music records propel first-quarter sales
RE
12:35pVivendi's books, music records propel first-quarter sales
RE
12:35pUK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang, raises pressure on Johnson
RE
12:34pEXCLUSIVE : Two U.S. senators make new push to advance self-driving cars
RE
12:30pThe Central Valley joins the technology revolution  5G IS LIVE IN FRESNO
SE
12:26pU.S. weekly jobless claims hit 13-month low; home sales tumble
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
3NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..
4Job data is much better than expected
5VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ