Vivendi : sells 7.1% of UMG's share capital to Pershing Square Holdings, managed by William Ackman, with the possibility to sell him a further 2.9% by September 9, 2021

08/10/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) as well as Pershing Square Holdings and affiliates entered into discussions on June 4, 2021, for the acquisition of 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG)’s share capital owned by Vivendi, before the distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital to Vivendi’s shareholders and the listing of the company scheduled for September 21.

Vivendi sold today 7.1% of UMG’s share capital to Pershing Square Holdings and affiliates, which are managed by Mr. William Ackman, for a price of USD 2.8 billion based on an enterprise value of €35 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

Mr. Ackman has the right to acquire, by September 9, 2021, up to an additional 2.9% of UMG’s share capital through funds which he manages or in which he holds the majority of economic interest, based on the same valuation.

Vivendi is very satisfied with the arrival at UMG of Mr. Ackman, a major American investor, providing once again evidence of the music company’s global success and attractiveness.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2021
