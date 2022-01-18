Log in
Vivendi to Invest in Digital Communication Group Progressif Media

01/18/2022 | 02:33am EST
Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced that it has decided to support the digital communication group Progressif Media, specializing, among other things, in the design and execution of social network campaigns, becoming an 8.5% shareholder along with ZeWatchers, which will own 30%, and the three founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, who retain 60% of the company.

Vivendi will acquire this stake from ZeWatchers which is owned and managed by Chantal Barry and Luc Geoffroy, who were already the group’s partners in SFP/Euromedia.

Vivendi continues to invest to build a global content, media and communications group.

Progressif Media creates and promotes services focusing on people development and their commitment in favor of the common good. It combines communications as well as print and web content publishing activities.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2022
