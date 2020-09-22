Viveve Medical : Announces Issuance of Novel U.S. Method Patent for Stress Urinary Incontinence

New patent strengthens and expands Viveve's intellectual property portfolio for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020/ Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,779,874 covering Viveve's unique method of treatment to address stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women. The newly granted patent strengthens the Company's intellectual property portfolio in advance of the launch of its U.S. pivotal PURSUIT clinical trial for SUI in women.

Viveve's dual-energy technology has demonstrated its ability to activate fibroblasts and initiate collagen formation in underlying vaginal tissue in a non-invasive, painless and comfortable procedure. When applied in the area of the urethra and tissue surrounding the bladder neck, the technology's unique mechanism of action may strengthen and improve the function of connective tissues, improve vaginal structural integrity and reduce urethral hypermobility, a leading cause of SUI in women.

'We are excited about the issuance of this SUI patent, particularly as we prepare to initiate our pivotal PURSUIT clinical trial in the United States. The method patent for SUI strengthens an already robust intellectual property portfolio and expands our opportunities to develop and commercialize a new method in the treatment of SUI pending regulatory approval,' said Scott Durbin, Viveve's chief executive officer.

'Currently, there is an enormous unmet need in the market for a non-invasive, safe, efficacious, and durable SUI treatment. We look forward to completing our pivotal PURSUIT clinical trial, which may support a new U.S. indication for the treatment of mild-moderate SUI in women,' concluded Mr. Durbin.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in SUI. The positive topline results reported from the 3-arm feasibility study and the preclinical study outcomes are intended to support the initiation of the pivotal PURSUIT Trial and strengthen its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. As announced on July 7, 2020, Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT Trial for improvement of SUI in women.

