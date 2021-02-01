Log in
Vivo Capital : and an Investor Syndicate Completes Sale of Surgical Specialties Corporation to GTCR-backed Corza Health

02/01/2021 | 05:09pm EST
Vivo Capital, a global healthcare investment firm, announced today that it has closed the sale of Surgical Specialties Corporation (“SSC”) to Corza Health, a portfolio company of GTCR, a global private equity firm.

Vivo Capital and an investor syndicate including certain Vivo limited partner co-investors acquired SSC, a global manufacturer and leader in the medical device consumables segment, in 2017. Since then, SSC has acquired three companies, divested one product line to Angiodynamics, and built two factories in the US and China while reinvigorating the company’s iconic brands, including Quill™ and Sharpoint™.

“We would like to thank Dan Croteau, the employees of SSC, and the investor syndicate for their valuable contributions. Vivo’s investment in SSC is an example of our continued focus on making private equity investments in high quality companies with significant commercial scale,” commented Frank Kung, PhD, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Vivo Capital. “As we invest from our $1.4 billion Vivo Fund IX in control and growth equity transactions, we look forward to working with management teams and companies that can benefit from Vivo’s global presence while focusing on science, innovation, and operational excellence.”

Vivo’s global footprint helped SSC unlock value in the US, Europe, and China. “We saw a tremendous opportunity to grow SSC’s China business. We did this by acquiring a local suture manufacturer and establishing a local commercial team that could more effectively leverage SSC’s strong brand and reputation. This allowed SSC to significantly expand in China,” commented Shan Fu, Managing Partner of Vivo Capital.

Dan Croteau, CEO of SSC commented, “We are thankful to the Vivo Capital team and investor syndicate for their contribution in reinvigorating growth in the business. On behalf of our employees, we are excited for the next chapter of SSC’s history with Corza Health and GTCR.”

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to SSC on the transaction and Latham & Watkins acted as lead legal advisor.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a leading global healthcare investment firm with a diverse, multi-fund investment platform in venture capital, growth equity, buyout, and public equities. The Firm has approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 280 public and private companies worldwide. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the Vivo team consists of more than 50 multi-disciplinary professionals. Vivo invests broadly in healthcare across all fund strategies, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare services, with a focus on the largest healthcare markets globally.


© Business Wire 2021
