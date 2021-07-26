Log in
Vizgen : Spatial Genomics Innovator, Expands Leadership Team

07/26/2021
Leader in spatially resolved, single-cell transcriptomics appoints Bob Koshgarian as VP of Operations, advancing company towards MERSCOPE™ commercialization

Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, has announced that Bob Koshgarian has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Bob will be developing and managing Vizgen’s Manufacturing and Supply Chain strategies as part of the market introduction of the company’s highly anticipated MERSCOPE platform.

The Vizgen MERSCOPE platform is the first commercially available platform for spatial genomics, combining single-cell and spatial genomics analysis in one integrated system. MERSCOPE offers unparalleled sensitivity and high-resolution imaging down to 100nm, to capture data scaling from whole tissue section to single cell and subcellular detail.

“I am excited to have joined the Vizgen team,” said Mr. Koshgarian. “This is clearly a groundbreaking technology and an extremely high-caliber team. I look forward to working with the team to change the spatial transcriptomics landscape.”

Bob is an accomplished business leader with a track record of success in medical device and biotech manufacturing. He has successfully led multiple cGMP and life science manufacturing and supply chain operations, from early-stage startups (CytoLogix, acquired by Dako) to multi-site leadership for Roche Diagnostics’ sequencing and target enrichment businesses. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Terry Lo, President and CEO of Vizgen, added, “Bob is an important addition to our Vizgen leadership team and the incredibly talented organization we have been building. His wealth of experience and leadership within our industry is crucial as we approach the full commercial release of our MERSCOPE Platform.”

Mr. Koshgarian’s appointment comes at the heels of the company’s relocation to a new, larger facility in Cambridge, an additional strategic step to support the commercial launch of the MERSCOPE platform. The larger space will give Vizgen’s team room to further expand its rapidly growing commercial, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities.

About Vizgen

Vizgen is developing the next generation of genomic profiling tools that enable researchers to gain new insight into the biological systems that underlie human health and disease with spatial context. The company's MERSCOPE™ platform enables massively multiplexed, genome-scale nucleic acid imaging with high accuracy and unrivaled detection efficiency at subcellular resolution. MERSCOPE provides transformative insight into a wide range of tissue-scale basic research and translational medicine in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, developmental biology, cell and gene therapy, and is an essential tool for accelerating drug discovery and development. For more information, go to www.vizgen.com or www.vizgen.com/careers. Connect on social media @Twitter, @LinkedIn and Facebook.


