Vizient Achieves a Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Competency

Vizient, Inc. today announced it has attained a gold Data Analytics competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

Vizient is a services-led, analytics-enabled health care performance improvement company that leverages data for solutions that align cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s hospitals. The Microsoft gold status demonstrates Vizient’s ability to guide its member hospitals through its data application solutions as well as scale up those applications as more hospitals seek insights to help them improve performance and drive costs down.

“This Microsoft gold Data Analytics competency showcases our expertise in and commitment to today’s technology market and demonstrates our deep knowledge of Microsoft’s products and services,” said Andy DeShong, group senior vice president of application development for Vizient. “We plan to accelerate our members’ success by serving as technology advisors for their business demands.”

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

The Data Analytics competency recognizes partners who demonstrate expertise in creating business intelligence solutions and show proficiency in connecting data sources, performing data transformations, and modeling and visualizing data.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

