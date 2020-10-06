Log in
Vizient Announces 19 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q1 and Q2 of 2020

10/06/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Vizient, Inc. today announced new, renewed or expanded member agreements with 19 health care organizations in the first two quarters of 2020, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. These new member agreements demonstrate the value of Vizient’s solutions and services for health care providers.

“Health care organizations choose to work with Vizient because we provide access to actionable data and analytics, the industry’s broadest contract portfolio and in-depth expertise in clinical, operational and supply chain consulting and advisory solutions,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “The added strain of the COVID pandemic makes it more important than ever to improve performance in cost while continuing to ensure quality. Vizient is proud to help health care organizations achieve their goals.”

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the first half of 2020 are:

  • Barton Healthcare System
  • Baylor Scott & White Health
  • CAMC Health System
  • CAPS - Irvine (Corporate)
  • Community Hospital Long Beach
  • Delta Regional Medical Center
  • Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
  • Gundersen Health System
  • Halifax Health
  • Holzer Health System
  • KPC Promise Healthcare
  • Lakeland Regional Health Systems, Inc.
  • Maury Regional Hospital and Affiliates
  • Medical University Hospital Authority
  • Mon-Vale Health Resources, Inc.
  • Northside Hospital, Inc.
  • Partners Cooperative, Inc.
  • Santa Clara Valley Health & Hospital System
  • UConn Health

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020

