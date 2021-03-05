Log in
Vizient Announces Continuing Education Credits in Supplier Diversity

03/05/2021 | 06:02am EST
Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, announced a new educational opportunity for supply chain professionals to earn continuing education (CE) credits in supplier diversity. The CE opportunity, 2021 Supply Chain Leadership Series: Spotlight on Supplier Diversity Expert Panel, is a four-part webinar series launching March 9.

For two years, Vizient has provided its member hospitals virtual opportunities to connect, learn, share, and guide one another on creating and delivering successful supplier diversity programs through quarterly expert panel meetings. Under the new program, participants will now earn continuing education credits. Dates of the four-part series are March 9, June 2, Sept. 2 and Nov. 9.

“Offering continuing education credits in supplier diversity marks the next step in Vizient’s strategy to help our member hospitals reach their supply chain diversity and inclusion goals and further impact their communities,” said Shaleta Dunn, senior director of Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program. “We are proud to lead this effort, which will help certified minority, women, veteran, LGBT, and disability-owned businesses achieve success in the health care supply chain.”

Vizient has been a leader in health care supply chain diversity. In October, Vizient added certified LGBT and disability owned businesses to its list of certified diverse-owned businesses in its Supplier Diversity Program, which provides a wide-ranging choice of diverse supplier and product agreements, monitoring and reporting of Tier 1 and Tier 2 diversity spend, mentoring and networking opportunities, and analytics.

Registration for the 2021 Supply Chain Leadership Series: Spotlight on Supplier Diversity Expert Panel is open to all Vizient members. Click here to register. Learn more about the Vizient Supplier Diversity Program.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
