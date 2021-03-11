Log in
Vizient Announces Monica Davy as Chief Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Officer

03/11/2021 | 06:01am EST
Vizient, Inc. today announced that Monica Davy has joined the company as chief culture, diversity and inclusion (D&I) officer. In this new role, which began March 1, Davy guides overarching strategy, program implementation and ongoing support for the company’s culture and D&I initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005152/en/

Monica Davy joined Vizient, Inc. as chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer March 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)



"Monica is a collaborative leader with a proven track record of embracing companywide partnerships, coaching and influencing to gain buy-in, support and accountability for creating a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment," said Byron Jobe, president and chief executive officer for Vizient. "She has the expertise, experience and passion needed to bring our strategic vision into practice. We're excited to welcome Monica to Vizient."

Prior to joining Vizient, Davy served as the chief diversity, inclusion and equal employment opportunity (EEO) officer at the National Credit Union Administration where, among other accomplishments, she partnered with leadership to recruit and retain a diverse workforce and executive team.

A graduate of George Mason University and the Howard University School of Law, Davy worked as a senior trial attorney at the Department of Health and Human Services for many years before transitioning into the D&I space where she led comprehensive EEO, civil rights, diversity management and alternative dispute resolution programming for the Food and Drug Administration. She also worked for the Internal Revenue Service as chief diversity and inclusion officer and chief EEO officer, helping to lead and execute the IRS federal EEO program, civil rights program and D&I strategy.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
