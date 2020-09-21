Vizient Pharmacy Expert Katrina Harper to Present at the FDA's Compounding Quality Center of Excellence Virtual Conference

Vizient announces that Katrina Harper, clinical pharmacy director, will present at the Food and Drug Administration’s Compounding Quality Center of Excellence Virtual Conference: Working Together for Patient Safety on Sept. 22. The conference will bring together current and future outsourcing facilities, regulators and other compounding experts and stakeholders to learn and engage on key topics and best practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005109/en/

Katrina Harper, clinical pharmacy director, Vizient, Inc, to present at the FDA's Compounding Quality Center of Excellence Virtual Conference on Sept. 22. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We appreciate the work of the FDA to set up this meeting with all of stakeholders related to compounding and also for including group purchasing organizations in the program,” said Harper. “Our member hospitals count on us to ensure access to medications and products that meet all quality requirements and regulations and outsourcing facilities are an important part of the health care supply chain. We are excited to be able to help outsourcing facilities and other stakeholders understand our approach to contracting and quality.”

Harper will be a presenter for the session, “GPO Perspectives: Insight for outsourcing facilities” on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT.

FDA’s Compounding Quality Center of Excellence is focused on improving the quality of compounded drugs, primarily those made at outsourcing facilities. Compounded drugs pose unique risks to patients because they are not reviewed by the agency for safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed for patient use. Through the Center of Excellence, FDA will explore new ways to engage and collaborate with outsourcing facilities, including trainings on current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements, to improve the overall quality of compounded drugs. The Center of Excellence also will foster information sharing between FDA and outsourcing facilities and other stakeholders to enhance FDA’s policy development.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005109/en/