Vizient Recognized Among 2020 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity by Minority Business News USA

Vizient, Inc. has been recognized by Minority Business News USA as one of its 2020 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity. The annual recognition honors corporations for their commitment to managing and growing supplier diversity programs.

Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program offers contracting opportunities on a corporate, community and national level to certified diverse-owned businesses that includes businesses owned, operated and controlled by women, minorities, LGBT, veteran and disabled individuals. The program connects Vizient member hospitals across the nation with diverse suppliers in tier 1 and tier 2 categories, supporting health care organizations in achieving inclusivity and diversity in their supply chain and further impacting the communities and patient populations they serve.

“Vizient serves a diverse membership. Connecting diverse suppliers to health care organizations promotes economic development in our member hospital communities and ultimately improves the health of their local populations,” said Shaleta Dunn, senior director of Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program. “We’re honored to be recognized for our continued commitment to an inclusive business environment.”

All-Stars honorees are selected by MBN USA’s editorial team, which reviews hundreds of supplier diversity professionals’ accomplishments and corporate records of diversity and inclusion. Vizient is the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company and its membership base represents about $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

