Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient Recognized Among 2020 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity by Minority Business News USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:01am EST

Vizient, Inc. has been recognized by Minority Business News USA as one of its 2020 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity. The annual recognition honors corporations for their commitment to managing and growing supplier diversity programs.

Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program offers contracting opportunities on a corporate, community and national level to certified diverse-owned businesses that includes businesses owned, operated and controlled by women, minorities, LGBT, veteran and disabled individuals. The program connects Vizient member hospitals across the nation with diverse suppliers in tier 1 and tier 2 categories, supporting health care organizations in achieving inclusivity and diversity in their supply chain and further impacting the communities and patient populations they serve.

“Vizient serves a diverse membership. Connecting diverse suppliers to health care organizations promotes economic development in our member hospital communities and ultimately improves the health of their local populations,” said Shaleta Dunn, senior director of Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program. “We’re honored to be recognized for our continued commitment to an inclusive business environment.”

All-Stars honorees are selected by MBN USA’s editorial team, which reviews hundreds of supplier diversity professionals’ accomplishments and corporate records of diversity and inclusion. Vizient is the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company and its membership base represents about $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aMEDIRATT : Ida Almgren har utsetts till ny CFO för iZafe Group AB // Ida Almgren appointed CFO of iZafe Group AB
PU
06:14aAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aEU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK
RE
06:11aVENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
4Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group