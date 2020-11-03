?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient to Present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance's 2020 Traceability Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 06:01am EST

Vizient, Inc. announced that pharmacy expert Katrina Harper, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, clinical pharmacy director, will present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance’s 2020 Traceability Online Seminar. The event, which is being held virtually Nov. 2-4, brings together stakeholders from the health care supply chain to learn more about upcoming DSCSA implementation milestones for serialization and traceability technologies to further preserve the safety and security of pharmaceuticals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005087/en/

Katrina Harper, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, clinical pharmacy director, Vizient, will present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance’s 2020 Traceability Online Seminar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Katrina Harper, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, clinical pharmacy director, Vizient, will present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance’s 2020 Traceability Online Seminar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Harper will participate in the panel discussion “Perspectives from the Dispenser Community” on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST. Panelists will share their current thinking, approaches and challenges regarding the implementation of DSCSA. Topics to be addressed will include the structure of, and planning toward, a 2023 system; cost concerns; scanning and hardware upgrades across the dispensing community; communication strategies regarding packaging and bar code changes; and how dispensers report issues to FDA and upstream to suppliers.

“As with most regulatory requirements put into place to improve our health care system, there are milestones along the way that must be met," said Harper. “Some of the requirements have already gone into effect, yet many in the industry are unaware or unprepared for what is already in play and what is yet to come. This discussion will help those impacted to better understand the requirements and what they will need to plan for in order to be ready.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aSIMCORP A/S : Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Q3 2020 Interim Report
AQ
06:23aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Announcement no. 12/2020 - Sustainability Report 2019/20
AQ
06:21aSANDVIK : seeks to step up pace of growth
RE
06:20aNATIXIS : Upskilling and reskilling to support successful career conversion - 11/03/20
PU
06:20aJTF INTERNATIONAL : Date of board meeting
PU
06:20aSIVERS IMA : Semiconductors receives Chinese 5G order from Siemens Healthineers
PU
06:20aRUSSNEFT : FC Neftyanik, sponsored by PJSC “RussNeft”, became a silver medalist at the All-Russian tournament "Leather Ball".
PU
06:20aFSB Asia group discusses responses to COVID-19 and enhancing cross-border payments
PU
06:20aCOATS : Trading update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
3Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Posts 3Q Loss; Backs 2020 Outlook
5ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : UK regulator, insurers, set for November court battle over COVID-19 case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group