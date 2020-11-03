Vizient to Present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance's 2020 Traceability Seminar

Vizient, Inc. announced that pharmacy expert Katrina Harper, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, clinical pharmacy director, will present at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance’s 2020 Traceability Online Seminar. The event, which is being held virtually Nov. 2-4, brings together stakeholders from the health care supply chain to learn more about upcoming DSCSA implementation milestones for serialization and traceability technologies to further preserve the safety and security of pharmaceuticals.

Harper will participate in the panel discussion “Perspectives from the Dispenser Community” on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST. Panelists will share their current thinking, approaches and challenges regarding the implementation of DSCSA. Topics to be addressed will include the structure of, and planning toward, a 2023 system; cost concerns; scanning and hardware upgrades across the dispensing community; communication strategies regarding packaging and bar code changes; and how dispensers report issues to FDA and upstream to suppliers.

“As with most regulatory requirements put into place to improve our health care system, there are milestones along the way that must be met," said Harper. “Some of the requirements have already gone into effect, yet many in the industry are unaware or unprepared for what is already in play and what is yet to come. This discussion will help those impacted to better understand the requirements and what they will need to plan for in order to be ready.”

