VizyPay's Cash Discount App for Clover POS Systems Wins Gold in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

The award-winning app allows for the seamless integration of its Cash Discount Program with Clover devices to ultimately provide money-saving payment options for small businesses across the nation

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an industry-leading payment processing company for small to midsize businesses, today announces it has been named a gold winner in the App of the Year for Small or Medium Business by the Best in Biz Awards , the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. VizyPay was awarded this accolade for its proprietary Cash Discount App for Clover point of sale (POS) systems.



VizyPay offers a variety of options for small business credit card processing, including its unique, award-winning Cash Discount Program (CDP). Created to help reduce small businesses’ unpredictable credit card processing costs, CPD is a first-of-its-kind service that provides unlimited monthly credit card processing for one flat, low fee based on the merchant's monthly processing volume. To date, VizyPay’s CDP has saved small merchants more than $20M total. To make CDP easily accessible to any merchant using a Clover POS system, in 2020, VizyPay launched the first Cash Discount app for Clover POS systems, currently available on the Clover App Market .

Free for all VizyPay CDP customers, the app seamlessly incorporates the processing fees into the business’s menu pricing with just a tap of a button. When a customer pays with cash, the merchant can select the VizyPay Cash Discount Tender option which prompts the Cash Discount to be applied to the balance due. The customer’s receipt reflects the cash discount received at checkout, heightening customer trust and loyalty for participating merchants. When a customer pays with a card, VizyPay's technology automatically isolates the processing fee built into the menu price and applies it to the merchant's monthly payment processing bill. Thus, allowing business owners to retain 100% of each sale regardless of payment method. Due to popular demand and to further VizyPay’s mission to support small businesses, the company recently ungated the app for non-VizyPay customers, allowing any and all merchants to download the app and implement a true cash discount program at their business only for $14.99/month-to-month.

“As true industry innovators that have always looked to put small businesses first, we are honored to have our Cash Discount app for Clover POS recognized,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and Co-Founder of VizyPay. “This is just one way that VizyPay is challenging the status quo of the payments industry by empowering merchants with transparent, simple, money-saving payments solutions.”

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards which saw intense competition among more than 700 impressive entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning across North America in various industries, ranging from some of the best known brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the pandemic into remarkable growth numbers, exemplary dedication to their customers, and many winners’ efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and communities.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected media in North America. The 2021 judging panel included Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today, Wired and more.

“This year’s entries were of exceptionally high caliber,” said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. “Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement.”

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners .

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

