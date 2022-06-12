Vkusno & tochka: McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

June 12 (Reuters) - McDonald's restaurants flung
open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new
Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which
translates as "Tasty and that's it".
The new dawn for Russia's fast-food scene will initially see
15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after
the U.S. burger giant turned its back on the country over what
Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald's
first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West,
could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can
become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the
company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the
end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference
either in quality or ambience," Paroev told a media conference
in what used to be the first McDonald's restaurant that opened
in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
Alexander Govor, the new owner of the chain, said the
company employs 51,000 people.
"The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the
headcount, to provide people with work. That's what I'm going to
do," he added.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald's
interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said
Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald's CEO weeks before
Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Paroev said the company would keep "affordable prices" but
did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near
term.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Pravin Char)