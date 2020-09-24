Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 VoPay's Payment Technology Solution Powers MICC Financial's New Savings Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:02am EDT

VoPay, a leader in payments innovation, is now powering the payment layer of MICC Financial’s rotational savings platform.

VoPay’s payment technology platform provides an ideal solution to enable the new generation of financial technology businesses to easily and rapidly incorporate payments into their technology applications. With access to a full suite of payment technology services, new technology businesses and legacy businesses that are just starting to integrate technology can widen their market and provide their customers with more options to match how they do business.

By utilizing VoPay’s single payments API, MICC Financial was able to rapidly implement all required payment services in a streamlined manner, empowering groups of any size to save money, access capital and build credit as a team.

Hamed Arbabi, VoPay CEO & Founder, said “Group rotational savings is a new personal finance concept for Canadians so we’re proud to help make it a reality to help Canadians meet their financial goals during a challenging phase for many people.”

“VoPay was able to provide an innovative payment solution that was fully customizable to meet our unique product needs,” said Jonah Chininga, Co-Founder of MICC Financial, “and this has allowed us to offer an optimal user journey that builds loyalty and trust.”

The partnership has allowed a seamless payment experience to help deliver on MICC Financial’s mission to foster collaboration and improve the financial well-being of Canadians.

About VoPay International Inc.

VoPay is a leader in payment innovation offering a single API that instantly connects businesses to global banking and payment networks with speed and transparency. The company has one goal: to eliminate all payment inefficiencies, so businesses can focus on what they do best in today’s fast-paced digital economy. Discover the art of seamless and secure bank payments at: vopay.com

About MICC Financial

MICC is a digital collaborative platform that helps groups of people save money, access capital, and build credit. The company’s mission is to improve the financial access of Canadians through collaboration. Learn more at: miccfinancial.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aAUTOGRILL : 31 August 2020 revenue of 1.4bn (-55.7%); 0.5bn in cash and available credit facilities
PU
06:20aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : announces the new version of its ATSC 3.0 head end solution
PU
06:20aABB : links with University of Western Australia to progress Industry 4.0 standards for the future digital mine
PU
06:20aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:20aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aNIPPON STEEL : Japan crude steel output falls for 6th month as COVID-19 depresses demand
RE
06:18aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending plc
AQ
06:18aELOP : recieves funding from Innovation Norway
AQ
06:17aGold slides to two-month low as dollar extends rally
RE
06:16aSUNHYDROGEN : to Receive Capital Infusion of up to $4 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group