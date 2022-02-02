Vodafone Tops FTSE 100 Risers After Impressive Update

FTSE 100 Rises as Vodafone Gains After Trading Update

0847 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.5% to 7573 points with Vodafone a top riser after the telecoms group posted a well-received trading update. Vodafone gains 2.7% after saying its third-quarter performance was in line with expectations and that it is on course to meet its 2022 guidance. "Speculation surrounding a deal with Three and a fresh tie up in Italy is set to intensify with this update, given Vodafone has reiterated its commitment to 'proactive portfolio actions' to try and keep shareholders happier," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter says. There is some relief that coronavirus hasn't severely disrupted lucrative roaming fees and it's reassuring that Vodafone is on track to meet its full-year guidance, she says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

British Land Buys Three Warehouses in London for GBP157 Mln

British Land Co. said Wednesday that it has bought three warehouses located in London for 157 million pounds ($212.3 million).

---

Severn Trent's Operational Excellence Continued Since November Interims

Severn Trent PLC said Wednesday that in the period from Nov. 23 to Feb. 2 its operational excellence continued across all areas of the business, and backed its customer Outcome Delivery Incentive, or ODI, rewards guidance.

---

DX (Group) Says 1H Was in Line with Board's Expectations

DX (Group) PLC said Wednesday said that the first half of fiscal 2022 was in line with board's expectations, despite issues in the labor market and customers' supply chains.

---

Vodafone Group 3Q Performance in Line; On Track to Meet Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Vodafone Group PLC said Wednesday that third-quarter performance was in line with expectations and that it is on track to meet fiscal 2022 guidance.

---

Chamberlin to Raise GBP1.8 Mln via Discounted Equity Raise

Chamberlin PLC said Wednesday that it has conditionally raised 1.8 million pounds ($2.4 million) via a discounted share issue.

---

WANdisco 4Q Revenue Seen in Line with Market Views

WANdisco PLC said Wednesday that its performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 was strong, with revenue now expected to be in line with current market views.

---

Playtech Doesn't Expect GBP2.1 Bln Aristocrat Proposal to Succeed; Receives Other Offers

Playtech PLC said Wednesday that it doesn't expect the recommended 2.1 billion pounds ($2.84 billion) offer from Aristocrat (UK) Holdings Ltd. to achieve the minimum threshold required for approval and that it is evaluating proposals from third parties for the B2B and B2C businesses.

---

Cyba Completes GBP6 Mln Fundraising for Acquisition

Cyba PLC said Wednesday that it has completed a six million pound ($8.1 million) fundraising related to the acquisition of Narf Industries LLC at an issue price of two pence a share.

---

Empiric Student Property's Occupancy Rose at Upper End of Guidance

Empiric Student Property PLC said Wednesday that it achieved a good performance at the start of its 2021-22 academic year, with revenue occupancy increasing from the prior year.

---

Softline Holding Increases Buyback to $100 Mln

Softline Holding PLC said Wednesday that it has increased its buyback program to $100 million to fund its long-term management incentive plan.

---

Abrdn European Logistics Raises GBP38 Mln

Abrdn European Logistics Income PLC said on Wednesday that it has raised 38 million pounds ($51.4 million) via a placing and a retail offer.

---

Glencore Backs 2022 Production Guidance After In-Line 2021 -- Update

Glencore PLC on Wednesday reaffirmed guidance for 2022, and said that its operations in 2021 performed in line with expectations.

---

Origo Partners to Return $1.7 Mln to Shareholders; Sells Asset

Origo Partners PLC said Wednesday that it will return around $1.7 million to shareholders and that it has agreed to sell its interest in Moly World for $200,000.

---

UK SPAC PLC Shares to Be Cancelled Thursday

U.K. SPAC PLC said Wednesday that while its planned acquisition of Hellenic Dynamics SA is progressing, it isn't expected to complete by the deadline, and its shares will therefore be cancelled from trading on Feb. 3.

---

Longboat Energy to Abandon Ginny/Hermine Well in Norwegian Sea; Shares Falls

Longboat Energy PLC said Wednesday that it has failed to encounter hydrocarbons at the stacked Ginny/Hermine exploration prospects in the Norwegian Sea, and that the well will be plugged and abandoned.

---

Wynnstay Group FY 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; FY 2022 Starts in Line With Views

Wynnstay Group PLC said Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 pretax profit rose as revenue increased, and that its performance in fiscal 2022 has started in line with expectations.

---

Intercede Group Secures $500,000 Contract With U.S. Federal Agency

Intercede Group PLC said Wednesday that it has secured a $500,000 contract with an independent U.S. federal agency for the supply of its MyID credential management software.

---

Beeks Signs $2.2 Mln Contract With FX Broker, Expects FY 2022 Revenue to Beat Market Views

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC said Wednesday that it has signed a $2.2 million contract with one of the largest foreign-exchange brokers for its recently launched Proximity Cloud offering.

---

Residential Secure Income to Raise GBP39 Mln Via Share Placing

Residential Secure Income PLC said Wednesday that it will raise up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) via a share placing and use the funds to finance up to GBP39 million of shared ownership transactions that are currently in process.

---

Scirocco Expects Greenan Generation Ebitda to Exceed Guidance

Scirocco Energy PLC on Wednesday forecast that its 50%-owned Greenan Generation Ltd. anaerobic-digestion business will generate higher-than-expected earnings in the first 12 months of ownership.

Market Talk:

Glencore Investors Expected to Focus on 2021 Cash Flows, Capital Returns

0846 GMT - After a year-end operational update which was broadly in line with expectations, market focus going into Glencore's full-year results is likely to be on cash-flow generation and capital returns, including share buybacks, Citigroup says. Full-year profit could be boosted by EBIT from the marketing business, with Citi adding that its 2021 estimate of $3.3 billion appears conservative in light of current strong commodity prices, robust demand, and supply-chain bottlenecks. Glencore will report 2021 earnings on Feb. 15. Shares in the Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company rise 0.6% after reporting 4Q production and reiterating 2022 guidance. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

Glencore's Realized Prices Offset Modestly Weak 4Q Production

0841 GMT - Glencore's production in the fourth quarter was largely as expected by RBC Capital Markets, though copper was a small miss because of power issues at the Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, realized prices for copper and zinc were better than expected, and therefore RBC expects that the overall impact to 2021 consensus earnings will be largely neutral. "Glencore remains in a very strong position with high free cash yields (2022 base case of 21.9%) driving high cash returns," the bank says, reiterating an outperform rating on the mining and commodity trading giant. Shares edge up 0.5% after the update. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

Glencore 4Q Production Was in Line, Trading Could Boost 2021 Profits

0814 GMT - Glencore's production report for the fourth quarter of 2021 was broadly in line with the company's guidance range, although mined zinc production was weak, Citi says. In addition, the mining company expects flat production for most commodities in 2022, except for cobalt and coal, whose volumes are likely to increase significantly, the bank says. The marketing business is likely to have had a strong end to 2021, reflecting strong commodity prices, robust demand and supply-chain bottlenecks, Citi says. Considering that marketing EBIT was $1.9 billion in the first half of the year, a flat second half could see full-year EBIT boosted beyond the upper end of the guidance range of $3.2 billion, the bank says. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

