Vodra 100% Earnings Monetization Platform for Content Creators to Launch on Leading IDO Launchpad, Starter

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Multi-chain, community-driven launchpad Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of Vodra (https://vodra.io/), an ad-free entertainment payment ecosystem for content creators to grow and directly monetize their online success. Vodra aims to become a decentralized rewards platform allowing content creators to be supported directly by their audience rather than receiving advertising-based compensation from media conglomerates and private entities based on content viewership, creator fellowship and ad sales. As the online entertainment industry grows, Vodra was created to connect audiences with creators and provide users with a say in the type of entertainment they want to see and support. Garnering creative freedom for content creators, content is not restricted by advertising demands and enigmatic algorithms. The Vodra Platform enables users to send direct payments and appreciation via the platform without a hidden agenda, allowing community participation and representation. Concurrently, users will be able to vote and crowdfund upcoming projects with their Vodra tokens ($VDR). “Content creators have brought us so much informational and entertaining content. Now, more than ever we are seeing creators looking for a platform where they can be fairly compensated for their work and Vodra is here to fill that gap on the blockchain,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “Vodra will be able to provide a platform that allows content creators to have a diverse voice and provide the tools needed to grow their audiences and followers.” Similarly to platforms like Patreon, Vodra will incentivize users to schedule monthly donations and pledges to platform creators with rewards ranging from exclusive content, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other incentives all without the high platform fees associated with its competitors. Advantages of using the Vodra Platform include:

Zero platform fees and revenue stream diversification for creators and content producers

No advertisements, chargebacks or blockchain immutability

Agnostic integration across existing content platforms

Donation-based services based on audience size redemptions rather than a constricted creator compensation based on views, likes and other restrictive metrics

Instant, trustless payments via a universel $VDR token

During the IDO, 20,000,000 native, ERC20 tokens will be made available for purchase and will allow users to donate to creators, upvote and crowdfund upcoming projects immediately. A Polygon Proof-of-Stake bridge will provide a seamless transfer to the Matic/Polygon blockchain, allowing full functionality and easy transactions between a user's wallet and the Vodra Platform avoiding gas and transaction fees. Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to a multitude of IDO launches and now adds Vodra to its list. For more information on Starter’s IDO launch of VODRA, please visit https://starter.xyz/.



####



About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $21M for 30+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter’s suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.



About VODRA

Vodra (http://vodra.io) is a decentralized creator compensation platform that provides audience monetization tools for content creators. Based around the ERC-20 $VDR token, Vodra aims to give creators an opportunity to capitalize on the growth of online entertainment as a whole by facilitating contributions directly to artists and creators without any additional fees. In addition to one-time shows of support, followers and fans can schedule recurring pledges, join tiered VIP access groups, and contribute to pooled crowdfunding and voting campaigns to influence the content their favorite creators produce.



Transform Group start@transformgroup.com