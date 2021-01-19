Log in
Voice Soars as Primary Interaction Modality of Choice In-Vehicle, Finds Strategy Analytics

01/19/2021 | 01:25pm EST
In-Car Voice Controls Must Be Context-Based to Offer Best UX

Strategy Analytics - Automakers of all types have largely aligned on touchscreen and voice control as the primary modalities for infotainment HMI. While touch-and-voice-centric HMI has achieved a majority market penetration in all major markets, China in particular spearheads voice as the primary modality in many verticals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005935/en/

SA Press Image. Voice Control. 1.19.21

SA Press Image. Voice Control. 1.19.21

A new report from the Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) service, “Voice-First at Long Last? Consumer Usage of In-Car Voice Controls”, surveyed car owners in China, the US, and Western Europe regarding their usage of in-car voice recognition systems. As voice-enabled products and services become more commonplace outside the car, use of in-car voice controls has escalated, especially among key car-buying segments. Voice is now the primary interaction modality for many in-car tasks in China.

Commented Derek Viita, report author and Senior Analyst IVX, “The development of voice as the primary interaction modality has wide-ranging implications for interface designers, software developers, and product planners alike. In-car touchscreen and especially voice control performance, have long trailed their counterparts outside the car, due to poor UX and long production cycles. Though voice control usage is on the rise, automakers have largely missed their opportunity to deliver useful voice controls. Consumers now look to their trusted mobile or home-based voice assistant for all voice tasks, including those in the car.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director, IVX, “Until we see changes in the pace of hardware improvements in the car, not to mention wholesale improvements in voice UI design, we expect the pattern of tepid or moderate satisfaction found through our research to hold for the near future. Beyond improved perception via a better microphone and allowing for barge-in, voice’s strength in the car is context-based. A useable and useful voice UX in the car must take into account accurate location information, traffic information, weather information, user preferences, and so forth.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_UX

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: In-Vehicle UX

Service Name: UX Innovation Practice


© Business Wire 2021
