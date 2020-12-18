Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VoiceBase Enables PCI Redaction for Freshworks' Customer Contact Center through AI-Powered Voice Analytics Technology

12/18/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoiceBase, the leading AI-powered voice analytics provider, today announced, Freshworks Inc., the customer and employee engagement software company is using VoiceBase to further enhance and protect the privacy of sensitive customer billing information. By redacting audio recordings through the VoiceBase stack of services, Freshworks is now able to automatically redact sensitive customer data and billing information across call center interactions while using the Freshcaller-Voicebase integration.

With VoiceBase’s PCI redaction capabilities in Freshcaller, Freshworks can expand its use cases into key verticals like healthcare and frontline services that require specific handling of sensitive data. Freshcaller from Freshworks is a modern, cloud-based phone system that enables businesses to drive high-touch support & sales conversations for organizations anywhere in the world. “Our Freshcaller contact center solution helps businesses of all sizes handle their inbound sales and support calls. We are committed to delivering customer delight, with end-user privacy in mind,” said Preethy Padmanabhan, Director of Product Marketing at Freshworks. 

VoiceBase is also happy to announce Freshworks as a new Technology Partner via the Freshworks Marketplace. The Freshworks Marketplace allows companies and developers to easily build apps that provide unique solutions to Freshworks customers. This VoiceBase integration for Freshcaller is available for download on the Freshworks Marketplace. 

“Now more than ever, VoiceBase customers are seeing the benefits of working with a custom voice analytics solution, to improve overall customer experience and better understand the voice of the customer,” said Jay Blazensky, Co-Founder and CRO of VoiceBase. “With these new work environments, it has been incredible to see how voice analytics has benefited these customers by enabling their employees to securely work from home and improve their overall customer service.” 

VoiceBase helps world-class companies around the globe to minimize risk and optimize analytics capabilities by automatically detecting and redacting sensitive data. By automating this process, contact centers are able to save significant costs and time and leverage a fully scrubbed database for customer analytics. Customer data security is top of mind for businesses today and automated PCI Redaction is a critical function to ensure minimal risk across the enterprise.

 

About VoiceBase

VoiceBase helps customers access and leverage the value within their voice data. Using AI-Powered voice analytics and Natural Language Processing (NLP), VoiceBase allows businesses to rapidly process conversational data for actionable insight. VoiceBase is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs across the globe to drive results and turn call centers into ROI generators for leading enterprises.  

Attachment 


Natalie Chilton
VoiceBase
(650) 897-5170
Natalie@voicebase.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aSirte Oil Company achieves a historical increase in crude oil production
PU
06:13aMINERGY : Botswana stock exchange listing requirements section 6, category 1 approval, and placing
PU
06:13aCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
06:13aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : participated in China Jilin Finland Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference
PU
06:13aMU GLOB : GLOBAL HOLDING LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:12aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Wind turbines at BMW Group Plant Leipzig light up as Advent candles.
AQ
06:11aTRITAX BIG BOX REIT : Working Together to Raise Net Zero Carbon Understanding
PU
06:11aCLARIVATE THE : Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China Release Annual Joint Report to Identify 100+ Engineering Fronts
PU
06:09aAnalysis - U.S. retailers want shoppers to help Santa with curbside pickup
RE
06:09aHEXINDAI : Xiaobai Maimai to Report Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 on December 21, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
4TRITERRAS, INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation ..
5Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ