Volatus Aerospace Corp. Announces the Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Corp., formerly Partner Jet Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has made its final submission to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the TSXV has issued its listing bulletin in respect of the previously announced business combination of Partner Jet Corp. and the previous Volatus Aerospace Corp. to form the Corporation (the “RTO”).

The Corporation will be listed as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV, and the Corporation’s common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol “VOL” on January 4, 2022.

7,025,966 warrants to purchase common shares which were issued by the Corporation to previous holders of subscription receipts on closing of the RTO will also be listed on the TSXV and will commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol “VOL.WT” on January 4, 2022.

The Corporation has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (“ITG”) to initiate its market-making service and provide market-making services to the Corporation in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable regulations. ITG will trade shares of the Corporation on the TSXV on a best-efforts basis to maintain a reasonable and consistent bid and offer spread and board lot size for the Corporation’s common shares for the majority of the daily trading hours on the TSXV, and to supply liquidity as needed. The agreement between the Corporation and ITG provides that the Corporation will pay ITG $6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The engagement may be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice. The Corporation and ITG act at arm’s length. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Corporation’s common shares. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Corporation, and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for services it will render. The appointment of ITG is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Detailed information regarding the Corporation and the RTO and other relevant information is available in the management information circular of Partner Jet Corp. dated November 14, 2021, which has been filed on the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Corporation has also retained Harbor Access LLC (“Harbor Access”) to provide investor relations services. Harbor Access will be paid a cash retainer of $11,000 per month during the term of its engagement. The initial term of the Harbor Access engagement will end on March 30, 2022, subject to extension on mutual agreement. Either party may terminate Harbor Access’ engagement at any time on 30 days prior notice. Harbor access and the Corporation act at arm’s length and Harbor Access will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation. The appointment of Harbor Access is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Partner Jet Inc., Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

