Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2021 / 15:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing21

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing21

27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
Gifhorner Str. 57
38112 Braunschweig
Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222050  27.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222050&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
