DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
27.07.2021 / 15:39
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing21
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing21
