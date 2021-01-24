Volkswagen looks to claim damages from suppliers over chip shortages -magazine

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German car manufacturer
Volkswagen is looking into possible claims for
damages against its suppliers Bosch and Continental
due to a lack of semiconductors, Automobilwoche
magazine reported on Sunday.
Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due
to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which in some
cases have been exacerbated by the former Trump administration's
actions against key Chinese chip factories.
The shortage has affected Volkswagen, Ford Motor
Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and
other car makers.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Automobilwoche
reported that Volkswagen was in talks with alternative suppliers
of semiconductors but there were concerns this could lead to
higher prices.
Volkswagen wants to make sure that both Bosch and
Continental share the burden and partly compensate the company
for the resulting additional costs, the magazine reported.
Contacted by Reuters, a Volkswagen spokesman declined to
comment, and Bosch and Continental did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The magazine cited Bosch company sources which said the car
supplier was ready to discuss the matter directly with its
customers and suppliers in due course.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has asked his
Taiwanese counterpart Wang Mei-hua to persuade Taiwanese
manufacturers to help ease the shortage of semiconductor chips
which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Altmaier asked Wang to address the issue in talks with
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the
world's largest contract chipmaker and one of Germany's main
suppliers.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by David Evans)