Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt

12/14/2022 | 02:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has fired chief designer Klaus Zyciora and is bringing in Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer from Jan. 1, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.48% 104.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AG -0.96% 102.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.62% 136.92 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
