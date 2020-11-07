Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volkswagen truck unit Traton, U.S. Navistar sign merger deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 02:25pm EST
First day of trading of German carmaker Volkswagen's truck unit Traton in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG truck unit Traton SE said on Saturday it had signed a merger agreement with U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp in a deal that would extend its reach into North America.

The deal will see Traton acquire all common shares in Navistar at $44.50 per share, excluding the 16.7% stake that it already holds, the statement said.

At $44.50 per share, Traton would pay about $3.7 billion for the shares in Navistar it doesn't already own, valuing the U.S. business as a whole at around $4.4 billion.

The merger would combine the MAN, Scania and Volkswagen trucks brands with Navistar to create a global manufacturer, at a time when the industry is seeking ways to share the costs of developing low emissions technology.

Navistar did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for a comment on Saturday.

In a separate statement, Traton said that the deal will be financed through Volkswagen International Luxemburg S.A and a loan agreement has been concluded.

Traton last month sweetened its takeover bid for Navistar from $43 per share to $44.50 per share.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Clelia Oziel and Catherine Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.58% 43.37 Delayed Quote.49.86%
TRATON SE 0.33% 17.64 Delayed Quote.-26.24%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.03% 133.16 Delayed Quote.-24.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pNAVISTAR MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Navistar International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV
BU
02:36pArgentina agrees deal for 22 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02:32pCELSION : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Celsion Corporation Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN
BU
02:28pNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : TRATON and Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Navistar at USD 44.50 Per Share in Cash
PU
02:25pVolkswagen truck unit Traton, U.S. Navistar sign merger deal
RE
02:23pINSTANT VIEW : Biden wins presidential race, several networks say
RE
02:22pFACTBOX : With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
RE
02:20pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Golar LNG Limited Investors of Important November 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GLNG
GL
02:13pOPEC would miss 'friend Trump', wary of strains under Biden, sources say
RE
02:09pInvestors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit
3Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
4S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group