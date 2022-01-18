Volt Inu Partners With CryptoCart Following Its Listing Announcement on BKEX Global

Malmö, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Volt Inu ($VOLT), a highly deflationary token, is excited to announce its first two CEX listings. The token will now be listed on BKEX Global, a CEX that provides users in more than 100 countries with services involving blockchain assets and derivatives trading. According to the token's social media handles, Volt Inu's listing on another CEX will come later this week.

Volt Inu has also partnered with CryptoCart CC to become more global and bring more utility. The Volt Inu community will be able to use the token at the CryptoCart checkout as of Wednesday 19th.

The Volt Inu and CryptoCart Partnership

Volt Inu's partnership with CryptoCart is aimed at growing both of the companies' exposure to its audience. As part of this collaboration, the Volt Inu community purchased $5,000 worth of CCV2 to benefit the CryptoCart community. It was then sent directly into the CryptoCart Vault to be removed from circulation.

CryptoCart will accept $VOLT as a payment currency across all current and future stores meaning that $VOLT holders will be able to buy real-word goods from more than 1,700 vendors. CCV2 will also expose Volt Inu to its community.

About CryptoCart

CryptoCart is a stateless and decentralized e-commerce platform. It intends to give consumers a digital marketplace to spend their cryptocurrencies on things at a reasonable price. Users can spend most major cryptos on real-world goods offered by numerous European and US retail partners.

They can also have the goods sent globally without going through a crypto-to-fiat conversion.

About BKEX

BKEX is a digital asset trading platform for professional users worldwide, providing trading and investment services across a broad spectrum of digital assets. It is a worldwide financial service platform for digital assets with autonomous trading. It has operating centers in China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the United States, South Korea, and other nations and regions.

It is a technology platform, operation, and customer service system leader, among other things.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a deflationary token. It continues to increase its prowess in the industry via deflationary techniques and revenue-generating mechanisms. VOLT is a community-driven cryptocurrency with significant development potential. You can find out more about Volt Inu on their social media platforms at:

Website: https://voltinu.in/

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInuOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoltInuOfficial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110693