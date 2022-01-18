Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volt Inu Partners With CryptoCart Following Its Listing Announcement on BKEX Global

01/18/2022 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Malmö, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Volt Inu ($VOLT), a highly deflationary token, is excited to announce its first two CEX listings. The token will now be listed on BKEX Global, a CEX that provides users in more than 100 countries with services involving blockchain assets and derivatives trading. According to the token's social media handles, Volt Inu's listing on another CEX will come later this week.

Volt Inu has also partnered with CryptoCart CC to become more global and bring more utility. The Volt Inu community will be able to use the token at the CryptoCart checkout as of Wednesday 19th.

The Volt Inu and CryptoCart Partnership

Volt Inu's partnership with CryptoCart is aimed at growing both of the companies' exposure to its audience. As part of this collaboration, the Volt Inu community purchased $5,000 worth of CCV2 to benefit the CryptoCart community. It was then sent directly into the CryptoCart Vault to be removed from circulation.

CryptoCart will accept $VOLT as a payment currency across all current and future stores meaning that $VOLT holders will be able to buy real-word goods from more than 1,700 vendors. CCV2 will also expose Volt Inu to its community.

About CryptoCart

CryptoCart is a stateless and decentralized e-commerce platform. It intends to give consumers a digital marketplace to spend their cryptocurrencies on things at a reasonable price. Users can spend most major cryptos on real-world goods offered by numerous European and US retail partners.

They can also have the goods sent globally without going through a crypto-to-fiat conversion.

About BKEX

BKEX is a digital asset trading platform for professional users worldwide, providing trading and investment services across a broad spectrum of digital assets. It is a worldwide financial service platform for digital assets with autonomous trading. It has operating centers in China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the United States, South Korea, and other nations and regions.

It is a technology platform, operation, and customer service system leader, among other things.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a deflationary token. It continues to increase its prowess in the industry via deflationary techniques and revenue-generating mechanisms. VOLT is a community-driven cryptocurrency with significant development potential. You can find out more about Volt Inu on their social media platforms at:

Website: https://voltinu.in/

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInuOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoltInuOfficial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110693


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pMoore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Clover Health Investments Corp. formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III to Contact Law Firm if Purchased Before November 17, 2020
PR
03:34pVesper Finance Delivers New DeFi Yield Opportunities for LINK Holders
BU
03:34pBridge Industrial and PSP Investments Form Joint Venture to Invest $550M in Build-to-Core Assets
BU
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 18.01.2022
AQ
03:31pThe Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation Launches the Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship
BU
03:30pCAREER PATHS : From marketing to IT and beyond, Lindsay Winn has touched many parts of the business
PU
03:30pCISCO : Batteries Included! Introducing Intersight Workload Engine
PU
03:30pTOP 10 WEEK OF JAN 10 : ‘Cheer' and ‘Archive 81' Enter the TV List, ‘Brazen' Tops the Films List →
PU
03:30pKIN AND CARTA : + Carta's IDEA program manager, Shereen Barros, named to Mogul's Top 100 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders In 2021
PU
03:30pFUTURAQUA ÁSVÁNYVÍZTERMELO ES VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Tájékoztatás tesztelés időtartamának módosulásáról
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jump in Treasury yields sink equity markets, notably tech
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..
5The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors

HOT NEWS