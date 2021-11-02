Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volta Power Systems & Grand Design Partner on Mass-Market Off-Grid Towable RVs

11/02/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design Recreational Vehicles has tapped Volta Power Systems for its newest offering of off-grid towables, the first available to mass market RV buyers. Integrated with the best-selling Momentum Fifth Wheel and others, the systems offer up to 18kWh in energy storage, which can run overnight air conditioning, entertainment and other high-draw appliances.

“Having a Volta-equipped trailer means all the power you need for off-grid adventures without sacrificing the comfort you want from your home base,” said Lance Lees, product manager for the Momentum brand at Grand Design. “Quiet power also enables our customers to sleep more peacefully and securely without running a noisy generator at night.”

Volta and Grand Design debuted their partnership with an Adventure Without Limits demonstration at SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The demo included a Grand Design Momentum Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler connected with a Dodge RAM tow vehicle and TOMCAR TX4 electric ATV. A secondary 9000W alternator on the RAM charges a 40 kWh storage system on the rig while driving or idling. In turn, the trailer is upfitted with exportable power to recharge the TOMCAR. Topping off the demo is a massive 2250W solar array from Future Solutions, which maintains an eco-friendly charge and can extend runtime for hours or days.

“This is the future of off-grid adventure,” said Jack Johnson, co-founder and CTO at Volta Power Systems. “With a unit like this demo, you can run your electric 4x4 up and down the mountain all day, and still have enough power to recharge it and run your AC when you get back to the RV.”

With the announcement and demo unit at SEMA, Grand Design is now taking preorders for Volta-equipped towables with deliveries in early 2022. Standard options begin with 6kWh of storage and 3,200 watts of AC power, which can run lighting, entertainment and refrigeration. Advanced systems top off at 18kWh with 6,400 watts of AC power for additional amenities like all-day air conditioning (or several days depending on weather). The base units charge from shore and an MPPT solar controller.

Interested customers can also work with an approved retrofit dealer to upgrade their tow vehicle with the NITRO secondary alternator charge system or their trailer with L1 or L2 charging for EV toys.

About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver advanced, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com/.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 63-year old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

Attachments 


Caitlan Caviness
Technica Communications
(408) 806-9626 x9949
caitlan@technicacommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pPETMED EXPRESS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pProsus N.V., - UPDATE ON PROSUS SHARE REPURCHASE
PU
02:40pAd Pepper Media International N.V., - Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
PU
02:40pCNH Industrial N.V., - Iveco Group presents its future organization and leadership team
PU
02:40pFerrari N.V., - DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, ON THE WAY TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR
PU
02:40pCNH Industrial N.V., - CNH Industrial unveils new organizational structure for its Off-Highway future
PU
02:40pAkzo Nobel N.V., - AkzoNobel share buyback (October 25 2021 – October 29, 2021)
PU
02:40pBGHL - October 2021 Newsletter - Short version
PU
02:40pBGHL - October 2021 Newsletter
PU
02:40pBluford Healthcare Leadership Institute Empowering Greater Equity Among Future Healthcare Leaders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 bln for 2021
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS