Volterra : Strengthens Microsoft Partnership; Achieves Co-Sell Ready Status

11/18/2020 | 10:02am EST

Company expands reach deeper into Azure environments with Microsoft Co-Sell

Volterra, an innovator in distributed cloud services, today announced it was validated as “co-sell ready” through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. Microsoft’s co-sell ready status allows Volterra to work together with Microsoft’s sales organization, as well as other Microsoft partners, to rapidly expand the reach and deployment of Volterra’s SaaS-based VoltMesh service and app delivery network (ADN). Azure customers are able to deploy VoltMesh on their Azure instances or in Volterra’s global ADN.

Microsoft 365 Security and Visibility for Regulated Enterprises

VoltMesh provides private and secure connectivity to Microsoft 365 with granular observability and enforcement of organizational policies. This is required in many regulated industries such as banking, insurance and healthcare, where enterprises that wish to access SaaS services require private, high performance direct connections and full visibility into the communication.

App-to-App Networking and Security across Azure and On-Premises

VoltMesh is a comprehensive app-level networking and security stack that provides a router, network firewall, load balancer, app firewall and API gateway deployable across multiple Azure locations, private clouds, Volterra’s ADN and edge locations. It reduces infrastructure complexity and integration challenges, while providing faster provisioning, end-to-end visibility and policy control.

“We’re thrilled to join the Microsoft Co-Sell program,” said Pranav Dharwadkar, VP of Products at Volterra. “Microsoft has been an investor in Volterra, as well as a partner on the technology side, since our inception. This new cooperative model enables us to add more value, faster, to enterprises using Azure to drive their modern apps and digital transformation.”

Companies that achieve co-sell ready status are provided comprehensive sales and marketing support by aligning Microsoft’s large, global salesforce behind partners like Volterra to help drive new business.

About Volterra

Volterra provides a distributed cloud platform to deploy, network and secure applications across multi-cloud and the edge. Small businesses to Fortune 100 companies and global telcos are using Volterra to deploy and operate distributed applications through a consistent set of cloud services, end-to-end visibility and control. DevOps teams can manage large sets of applications and infrastructure with less complexity. NetOps teams can simplify app-to-app networking and security across clouds.


© Business Wire 2020
