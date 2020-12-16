|
Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
DECEMBER 2020
in MDT
|
Dates
|
GLOBAL VOLUME
|
BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES
|
WITH BCT
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
|
01/12/2020
|
39.9
|
17.0
|
22.9
|
33.4
|
17.0
|
16.4
|
6.5
|
0.0
|
6.5
|
02/12/2020
|
35.9
|
15.5
|
20.4
|
29.3
|
15.5
|
13.8
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
03/12/2020
|
127.6
|
45.0
|
82.6
|
121.0
|
45.0
|
76.0
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
04/12/2020
|
217.3
|
75.8
|
141.5
|
118.6
|
75.8
|
42.8
|
98.7
|
0.0
|
98.7
|
07/12/2020
|
129.4
|
89.1
|
40.3
|
122.8
|
89.1
|
33.7
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
08/12/2020
|
106.2
|
54.3
|
51.9
|
73.3
|
54.3
|
19.0
|
32.9
|
0.0
|
32.9
|
09/12/2020
|
84.3
|
61.2
|
23.1
|
77.7
|
61.2
|
16.5
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
10/12/2020
|
88.7
|
70.8
|
17.9
|
82.1
|
70.8
|
11.3
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
11/12/2020
|
77.8
|
29.2
|
48.6
|
71.2
|
29.2
|
42.0
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
14/12/2020
|
84.7
|
45.9
|
38.8
|
78.1
|
45.9
|
32.2
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
6.6
|
15/12/2020
|
156.0
|
22.4
|
133.6
|
24.4
|
22.4
|
2.0
|
131.6
|
0.0
|
131.6
|
|
Total
|
1147.8
|
526.2
|
621.6
|
831.9
|
526.2
|
305.7
|
315.9
|
0.0
|
315.9
(*)Base 200% figures
STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
|
Dates
|
Banks-Enterprises
|
Interbank market
|
TOTAL
|
|
01/10/2015
|
20.0
|
0.0
|
20.0
|
02/10/2015
|
35.7
|
35.0
|
70.7
|
05/10/2015
|
27.2
|
0.0
|
27.2
|
06/10/2015
|
15.3
|
25.5
|
40.8
|
07/10/2015
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
8.1
|
08/10/2015
|
19.4
|
0.0
|
19.4
|
09/10/2015
|
29.0
|
10.1
|
39.1
|
12/10/2015
|
27.9
|
0.0
|
27.9
|
13/10/2015
|
20.2
|
13.4
|
33.6
|
16/10/2015
|
58.8
|
0.0
|
58.8
|
19/10/2015
|
25.5
|
0.0
|
25.5
|
20/10/2015
|
33.5
|
0.0
|
33.5
|
21/10/2015
|
35.1
|
0.0
|
35.1
|
22/10/2015
|
30.0
|
0.0
|
30.0
|
23/10/2015
|
34.4
|
0.0
|
34.4
|
26/10/2015
|
6.7
|
0.0
|
6.7
|
27/10/2015
|
18.9
|
0.0
|
18.9
|
28/10/2015
|
27.5
|
0.0
|
27.5
|
29/10/2015
|
32.3
|
0.0
|
32.3
|
30/10/2015
|
26.3
|
26.4
|
52.7
|
|
Total
|
531.8
|
110.4
|
642.2
* Provisional data
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:16:03 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
