Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar

12/16/2020 | 12:17pm EST
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
DECEMBER 2020
in MDT
Dates GLOBAL VOLUME BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES 		WITH BCT
Total of which Total of which Total of which
USD EUR USD EUR USD EUR
01/12/2020 39.9 17.0 22.9 33.4 17.0 16.4 6.5 0.0 6.5
02/12/2020 35.9 15.5 20.4 29.3 15.5 13.8 6.6 0.0 6.6
03/12/2020 127.6 45.0 82.6 121.0 45.0 76.0 6.6 0.0 6.6
04/12/2020 217.3 75.8 141.5 118.6 75.8 42.8 98.7 0.0 98.7
07/12/2020 129.4 89.1 40.3 122.8 89.1 33.7 6.6 0.0 6.6
08/12/2020 106.2 54.3 51.9 73.3 54.3 19.0 32.9 0.0 32.9
09/12/2020 84.3 61.2 23.1 77.7 61.2 16.5 6.6 0.0 6.6
10/12/2020 88.7 70.8 17.9 82.1 70.8 11.3 6.6 0.0 6.6
11/12/2020 77.8 29.2 48.6 71.2 29.2 42.0 6.6 0.0 6.6
14/12/2020 84.7 45.9 38.8 78.1 45.9 32.2 6.6 0.0 6.6
15/12/2020 156.0 22.4 133.6 24.4 22.4 2.0 131.6 0.0 131.6
Total 1147.8 526.2 621.6 831.9 526.2 305.7 315.9 0.0 315.9

(*)Base 200% figures


STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
Dates Banks-Enterprises Interbank market TOTAL
01/10/2015 20.0 0.0 20.0
02/10/2015 35.7 35.0 70.7
05/10/2015 27.2 0.0 27.2
06/10/2015 15.3 25.5 40.8
07/10/2015 8.1 0.0 8.1
08/10/2015 19.4 0.0 19.4
09/10/2015 29.0 10.1 39.1
12/10/2015 27.9 0.0 27.9
13/10/2015 20.2 13.4 33.6
16/10/2015 58.8 0.0 58.8
19/10/2015 25.5 0.0 25.5
20/10/2015 33.5 0.0 33.5
21/10/2015 35.1 0.0 35.1
22/10/2015 30.0 0.0 30.0
23/10/2015 34.4 0.0 34.4
26/10/2015 6.7 0.0 6.7
27/10/2015 18.9 0.0 18.9
28/10/2015 27.5 0.0 27.5
29/10/2015 32.3 0.0 32.3
30/10/2015 26.3 26.4 52.7
Total 531.8 110.4 642.2

* Provisional data

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:16:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
