Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
JULY 2021
in MDT
Dates
GLOBAL VOLUME
BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES
WITH BCT
Total
of which
Total
of which
Total
of which
USD
EUR
USD
EUR
USD
EUR
01/07/2021
60.2
23.2
37.0
27.2
23.2
4.0
33.0
0.0
33.0
02/07/2021
61.8
23.4
38.4
28.8
23.4
5.4
33.0
0.0
33.0
05/07/2021
34.1
1.1
33.0
1.1
1.1
0.0
33.0
0.0
33.0
06/07/2021
27.0
18.1
8.9
20.4
18.1
2.3
6.6
0.0
6.6
07/07/2021
89.8
49.8
40.0
83.2
49.8
33.4
6.6
0.0
6.6
08/07/2021
101.0
62.6
38.4
94.4
62.6
31.8
6.6
0.0
6.6
09/07/2021
43.7
30.0
13.7
37.1
30.0
7.1
6.6
0.0
6.6
12/07/2021
39.1
21.2
18.0
32.6
21.2
11.4
6.6
0.0
6.6
13/07/2021
101.3
44.5
56.8
94.7
44.5
50.2
6.6
0.0
6.6
14/07/2021
41.5
20.3
21.2
34.9
20.3
14.6
6.6
0.0
6.6
15/07/2021
63.2
48.3
14.9
56.7
48.3
8.3
6.6
0.0
6.6
16/07/2021
110.6
71.2
39.4
104.1
71.2
32.8
6.6
0.0
6.6
Total
773.3
413.7
359.7
615.2
413.7
201.3
158.4
0.0
158.4
(*)Base 200% figures
STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
Dates
Banks-Enterprises
Interbank market
TOTAL
01/10/2015
20.0
0.0
20.0
02/10/2015
35.7
35.0
70.7
05/10/2015
27.2
0.0
27.2
06/10/2015
15.3
25.5
40.8
07/10/2015
8.1
0.0
8.1
08/10/2015
19.4
0.0
19.4
09/10/2015
29.0
10.1
39.1
12/10/2015
27.9
0.0
27.9
13/10/2015
20.2
13.4
33.6
16/10/2015
58.8
0.0
58.8
19/10/2015
25.5
0.0
25.5
20/10/2015
33.5
0.0
33.5
21/10/2015
35.1
0.0
35.1
22/10/2015
30.0
0.0
30.0
23/10/2015
34.4
0.0
34.4
26/10/2015
6.7
0.0
6.7
27/10/2015
18.9
0.0
18.9
28/10/2015
27.5
0.0
27.5
29/10/2015
32.3
0.0
32.3
30/10/2015
26.3
26.4
52.7
Total
531.8
110.4
642.2
* Provisional data
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:16:04 UTC.
