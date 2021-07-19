Log in
Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar

07/19/2021
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
JULY 2021
in MDT
Dates GLOBAL VOLUME BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES 		WITH BCT
Total of which Total of which Total of which
USD EUR USD EUR USD EUR
01/07/2021 60.2 23.2 37.0 27.2 23.2 4.0 33.0 0.0 33.0
02/07/2021 61.8 23.4 38.4 28.8 23.4 5.4 33.0 0.0 33.0
05/07/2021 34.1 1.1 33.0 1.1 1.1 0.0 33.0 0.0 33.0
06/07/2021 27.0 18.1 8.9 20.4 18.1 2.3 6.6 0.0 6.6
07/07/2021 89.8 49.8 40.0 83.2 49.8 33.4 6.6 0.0 6.6
08/07/2021 101.0 62.6 38.4 94.4 62.6 31.8 6.6 0.0 6.6
09/07/2021 43.7 30.0 13.7 37.1 30.0 7.1 6.6 0.0 6.6
12/07/2021 39.1 21.2 18.0 32.6 21.2 11.4 6.6 0.0 6.6
13/07/2021 101.3 44.5 56.8 94.7 44.5 50.2 6.6 0.0 6.6
14/07/2021 41.5 20.3 21.2 34.9 20.3 14.6 6.6 0.0 6.6
15/07/2021 63.2 48.3 14.9 56.7 48.3 8.3 6.6 0.0 6.6
16/07/2021 110.6 71.2 39.4 104.1 71.2 32.8 6.6 0.0 6.6
Total 773.3 413.7 359.7 615.2 413.7 201.3 158.4 0.0 158.4

(*)Base 200% figures


STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
Dates Banks-Enterprises Interbank market TOTAL
01/10/2015 20.0 0.0 20.0
02/10/2015 35.7 35.0 70.7
05/10/2015 27.2 0.0 27.2
06/10/2015 15.3 25.5 40.8
07/10/2015 8.1 0.0 8.1
08/10/2015 19.4 0.0 19.4
09/10/2015 29.0 10.1 39.1
12/10/2015 27.9 0.0 27.9
13/10/2015 20.2 13.4 33.6
16/10/2015 58.8 0.0 58.8
19/10/2015 25.5 0.0 25.5
20/10/2015 33.5 0.0 33.5
21/10/2015 35.1 0.0 35.1
22/10/2015 30.0 0.0 30.0
23/10/2015 34.4 0.0 34.4
26/10/2015 6.7 0.0 6.7
27/10/2015 18.9 0.0 18.9
28/10/2015 27.5 0.0 27.5
29/10/2015 32.3 0.0 32.3
30/10/2015 26.3 26.4 52.7
Total 531.8 110.4 642.2

* Provisional data

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
