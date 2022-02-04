Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
FEBRUARY 2022
in MDT
Dates GLOBAL VOLUME BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES 		WITH BCT
Total of which Total of which Total of which
USD EUR USD EUR USD EUR
01/02/2022 210.6 92.6 118.0 112.8 92.6 20.2 97.7 0.0 97.7
02/02/2022 64.5 26.2 38.3 64.5 26.2 38.3 0.0 0.0 0.0
03/02/2022 129.1 111.5 17.7 129.1 111.5 17.7 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 404.2 230.3 174.0 306.4 230.3 76.2 97.7 0.0 97.7

(*)Base 200% figures


STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
Dates Banks-Enterprises Interbank market TOTAL
01/10/2015 20.0 0.0 20.0
02/10/2015 35.7 35.0 70.7
05/10/2015 27.2 0.0 27.2
06/10/2015 15.3 25.5 40.8
07/10/2015 8.1 0.0 8.1
08/10/2015 19.4 0.0 19.4
09/10/2015 29.0 10.1 39.1
12/10/2015 27.9 0.0 27.9
13/10/2015 20.2 13.4 33.6
16/10/2015 58.8 0.0 58.8
19/10/2015 25.5 0.0 25.5
20/10/2015 33.5 0.0 33.5
21/10/2015 35.1 0.0 35.1
22/10/2015 30.0 0.0 30.0
23/10/2015 34.4 0.0 34.4
26/10/2015 6.7 0.0 6.7
27/10/2015 18.9 0.0 18.9
28/10/2015 27.5 0.0 27.5
29/10/2015 32.3 0.0 32.3
30/10/2015 26.3 26.4 52.7
Total 531.8 110.4 642.2

* Provisional data

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pDollar recovers from two-week low after U.S. jobs surprise
RE
02:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation
RE
02:38pHPO ACHIEVES INNOVATION MILESTONE : 100 Patents
BU
02:37pPutin hails $117.5 billion of China deals as Russia squares off with West
RE
02:37pApple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case
RE
02:36pCARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 ESG report summary
PU
02:36pRTX A/S : CA No 06-2022 - 040222 - Notice of EGM with agenda
PU
02:36pENTERGY : sponsors Blue Bikes Hub in downtown New Orleans
PU
02:36pTROAX : Q4 2021 Presentation
PU
02:36pROI PROPERTY FUND REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS