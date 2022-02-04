|
Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
FEBRUARY 2022
in MDT
|
Dates
|
GLOBAL VOLUME
|
BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES
|
WITH BCT
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
|
01/02/2022
|
210.6
|
92.6
|
118.0
|
112.8
|
92.6
|
20.2
|
97.7
|
0.0
|
97.7
|
02/02/2022
|
64.5
|
26.2
|
38.3
|
64.5
|
26.2
|
38.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
03/02/2022
|
129.1
|
111.5
|
17.7
|
129.1
|
111.5
|
17.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Total
|
404.2
|
230.3
|
174.0
|
306.4
|
230.3
|
76.2
|
97.7
|
0.0
|
97.7
(*)Base 200% figures
STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
|
Dates
|
Banks-Enterprises
|
Interbank market
|
TOTAL
|
|
01/10/2015
|
20.0
|
0.0
|
20.0
|
02/10/2015
|
35.7
|
35.0
|
70.7
|
05/10/2015
|
27.2
|
0.0
|
27.2
|
06/10/2015
|
15.3
|
25.5
|
40.8
|
07/10/2015
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
8.1
|
08/10/2015
|
19.4
|
0.0
|
19.4
|
09/10/2015
|
29.0
|
10.1
|
39.1
|
12/10/2015
|
27.9
|
0.0
|
27.9
|
13/10/2015
|
20.2
|
13.4
|
33.6
|
16/10/2015
|
58.8
|
0.0
|
58.8
|
19/10/2015
|
25.5
|
0.0
|
25.5
|
20/10/2015
|
33.5
|
0.0
|
33.5
|
21/10/2015
|
35.1
|
0.0
|
35.1
|
22/10/2015
|
30.0
|
0.0
|
30.0
|
23/10/2015
|
34.4
|
0.0
|
34.4
|
26/10/2015
|
6.7
|
0.0
|
6.7
|
27/10/2015
|
18.9
|
0.0
|
18.9
|
28/10/2015
|
27.5
|
0.0
|
27.5
|
29/10/2015
|
32.3
|
0.0
|
32.3
|
30/10/2015
|
26.3
|
26.4
|
52.7
|
|
Total
|
531.8
|
110.4
|
642.2
* Provisional data
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|