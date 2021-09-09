Aggregate amount of the Stabilization fund

Volume of the National Wealth Fund*

Date in Billion US dollars in Billion rubles as Percentages of GDP** 01.09.2021 190,51 14 016,99 12,1% 01.08.2021 188,10 13 757,05 11,9% 01.07.2021 187,57 13 574,58 11,7% 01.06.2021 189,41 13 938,08 12,1% 01.05.2021 185,87 13 825,43 12,0% 01.04.2021 182,32 13 802,12 11,9% 01.03.2021 182,06 13 552,05 11,7% 01.02.2021 179,00 13 649,30 11,8% 01.01.2021 183,36 13 545,66 11,7% 01.12.2020 177,39 13 457,02 12,6% 01.11.2020 167,63 13 298,63 12,4% 01.10.2020 172,34 13 733,05 12,8% 01.09.2020 177,61 13 256,66 12,4% 01.08.2020 176,64 12 958,68 12,1% 01.07.2020 173,54 12 139,60 11,3% 01.06.2020 171,89 12 161,48 11,4% 01.05.2020 168,35 12 405,77 11,6% 01.04.2020 165,38 12 855,75 12,0% 01.03.2020 123,14 8 249,59 7,7% 01.02.2020 124,38 7 840,55 7,3% 01.01.2020 125,56 7 773,06 7,3% 01.12.2019 124,00 7 946,22 7,3% 01.11.2019 124,46 7 949,61 7,3% 01.10.2019 123,07 7 927,69 7,3% 01.09.2019 122,88 8 170,49 7,5% 01.08.2019 124,14 7 867,70 7,2% 01.07.2019 59,66 3 762,96 3,4% 01.06.2019 58,74 3 821,72 3,5% 01.05.2019 58,96 3 814,44 3,5% 01.04.2019 59,14 3 828,25 3,5% 01.03.2019 59,13 3 887,88 3,6% 01.02.2019 59,06 3 903,50 3,6% 01.01.2019 58,10 4 036,05 3,7% 01.12.2018 68,55 4 567,75 4,4% 01.11.2018 75,60 4 972,45 4,8% 01.10.2018 76,30 5 004,49 4,8% 01.09.2018 75,79 5 160,28 5,0% 01.08.2018 77,16 4 844,38 4,7% 01.07.2018 77,11 4 839,26 4,7% 01.06.2018 62,75 3 927,58 3,8% 01.05.2018 63,91 3 962,67 3,8% 01.04.2018 65,88 3 772,83 3,6% 01.03.2018 66,44 3 698,96 3,6% 01.02.2018 66,26 3 729,71 3,6% 01.01.2018 65,15 3 752,94 3,6% 01.12.2017 66,94 3 904,76 4,3% 01.11.2017 69,36 4 013,81 4,4% 01.10.2017 72,57 4 210,36 4,6% 01.09.2017 75,36 4 425,68 4,8% 01.08.2017 74,72 4 449,35 4,8% 01.07.2017 74,22 4 385,49 4,8% 01.06.2017 74,18 4 192,30 4,6% 01.05.2017 73,57 4 192,50 4,5% 01.04.2017 73,33 4 134,27 4,5% 01.03.2017 72,60 4 206,38 4,6% 01.02.2017 72,46 4 359,30 4,7% 01.01.2017 71,87 4 359,16 4,7% 01.12.2016 71,26 4 628,09 5,4% 01.11.2016 72,20 4 541,93 5,3% 01.10.2016 73,11 4 617,54 5,4% 01.09.2016 72,71 4 719,17 5,5% 01.08.2016 72,21 4 842,00 5,7% 01.07.2016 72,76 4 675,36 5,5% 01.06.2016 72,99 4 823,19 5,6% 01.05.2016 73,86 4 751,69 5,5% 01.04.2016 73,18 4 947,33 5,8% 01.03.2016 71,34 5 356,96 6,3% 01.02.2016 71,15 5 348,66 6,2% 01.01.2016 71,72 5 227,18 6,1% 01.12.2015 72,22 4 784,05 5,8% 01.11.2015 73,45 4 728,39 5,7% 01.10.2015 73,66 4 878,80 5,9% 01.09.2015 73,76 4 903,67 5,9% 01.08.2015 74,56 4 398,15 5,3% 01.07.2015 75,65 4 200,53 5,1% 01.06.2015 75,86 4 018,51 4,8% 01.05.2015 76,33 3 946,42 4,7% 01.04.2015 74,35 4 346,94 5,2% 01.03.2015 74,92 4 590,59 5,5% 01.02.2015 74,02 5 101,83 6,1% 01.01.2015 78,00 4 388,09 5,3% 01.12.2014 79,97 3 944,12 5,0% 01.11.2014 81,74 3 547,02 4,5% 01.10.2014 83,20 3 276,79 4,1% 01.09.2014 85,31 3 150,50 4,0% 01.08.2014 86,46 3 088,79 3,9% 01.07.2014 87,94 2 957,38 3,7% 01.06.2014 87,32 3 033,17 3,8% 01.05.2014 87,62 3 127,94 4,0% 01.04.2014 87,50 3 122,51 4,0% 01.03.2014 87,25 3 145,34 4,0% 01.02.2014 87,39 3 079,94 4,0% 01.01.2014 88,63 2 900,64 4,0% 01.12.2013 88,06 2 922,79 4,0% 01.11.2013 88,74 2 845,19 3,9% 01.10.2013 88,03 2 847,35 3,9% 01.09.2013 86,77 2 884,79 4,0% 01.08.2013 86,90 2 858,04 3,9% 01.07.2013 86,47 2 828,23 3,9% 01.06.2013 86,72 2 739,33 3,8% 01.05.2013 87,27 2 727,79 3,7% 01.04.2013 86,76 2 696,73 3,7% 01.03.2013 87,61 2 682,58 3,7% 01.02.2013 89,21 2 678,63 3,7% 01.01.2013 88,59 2 690,63 4,0% 01.12.2012 87,47 2 716,61 4,0% 01.11.2012 87,19 2 748,67 4,0% 01.10.2012 87,61 2 708,58 4,0% 01.09.2012 85,85 2 772,45 4,1% 01.08.2012 85,21 2 742,85 4,0% 01.07.2012 85,64 2 810,45 4,1% 01.06.2012 85,48 2 773,78 4,1% 01.05.2012 89,21 2 619,52 3,8% 01.04.2012 89,50 2 624,78 3,9% 01.03.2012 89,84 2 600,88 3,8% 01.02.2012 88,33 2 682,21 3,9% 01.01.2012 86,79 2 794,43 4,6% 01.12.2011 88,26 2 764,40 4,6% 01.11.2011 91,19 2 726,42 4,5% 01.10.2011 88,69 2 827,10 4,7% 01.09.2011 92,63 2 673,05 4,4% 01.08.2011 92,70 2 566,04 4,3% 01.07.2011 92,61 2 600,00 4,3% 01.06.2011 92,54 2 597,55 4,3% 01.05.2011 94,34 2 594,58 4,3% 01.04.2011 91,80 2 609,66 4,3% 01.03.2011 90,94 2 631,98 4,4% 01.02.2011 90,15 2 674,53 4,4% 01.01.2011 88,44 2 695,52 5,8% 01.12.2010 88,22 2 761,96 6,0% 01.11.2010 90,08 2 772,80 6,0% 01.10.2010 89,54 2 722,15 5,9% 01.09.2010 87,12 2 671,54 5,8% 01.08.2010 88,24 2 663,76 5,8% 01.07.2010 85,47 2 666,41 5,8% 01.06.2010 85,80 2 616,54 5,7% 01.05.2010 88,83 2 601,62 5,6% 01.04.2010 89,58 2 630,27 5,7% 01.03.2010 89,63 2 684,21 5,8% 01.02.2010 90,63 2 757,89 6,0% 01.01.2010 91,56 2 769,02 7,1% 01.12.2009 92,89 2 769,84 7,1% 01.11.2009 93,38 2 712,56 7,0% 01.10.2009 91,86 2 764,37 7,1% 01.09.2009 90,69 2 863,08 7,4% 01.08.2009 90,02 2 858,70 7,4% 01.07.2009 89,93 2 813,94 7,3% 01.06.2009 89,86 2 784,14 7,2% 01.05.2009 86,30 2 869,44 7,4% 01.04.2009 85,71 2 915,21 7,5% 01.03.2009 83,86 2 995,51 7,7% 01.02.2009 84,47 2 991,50 7,7% 01.01.2009 87,97 2 584,49 6,3% 01.12.2008 76,38 2 108,46 5,1% 01.11.2008 62,82 1 667,48 4,0% 01.10.2008 48,68 1 228,88 3,0% 01.09.2008 31,92 784,51 1,9% 01.08.2008 32,69 766,48 1,9% 01.07.2008 32,85 770,56 1,9% 01.06.2008 32,60 773,93 1,9% 01.05.2008 32,72 773,82 1,9% 01.04.2008 32,90 773,57 1,9% 01.03.2008 32,22 777,03 1,9% 01.02.2008 32,00 783,31 1,9%

*A volume of the National Wealth Fund consists of:

1) balances on Federal Treasury's accounts with the Bank of the Russia in rubles and foreign currencies;

2) amounts on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

3) value of the purchased securities.

The exchange rates of foreign currencies, prices for gold and cross rates for the calculation purposes on each date are official exchange rates of foreign currencies against ruble and reference prices for gold set by the Bank of Russia on date previous to report date and cross rates calculated by use of mentioned official exchange rates. Securities are valuated mark-to-market or at purchase price (the Order of the Minfin of Russia No 116 dated 11 April, 2016).

The accrued interest for relative period treated as investments return on balances on the foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, percent income on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint-stock Company) and income on the securities are not included.

** Actual value of GDP in corresponding fiscal year published by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) is used. Forecasted value of GDP according to the Federal law on the federal budget for the corresponding fiscal year is used until the data on actual value of GDP is published.