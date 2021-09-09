Log in
Volume of the National Wealth Fund

09/09/2021
Aggregate amount of the Stabilization fund

6

Volume of the National Wealth Fund*

Date

in Billion US dollars

in Billion rubles

as Percentages of GDP**

01.09.2021

190,51

14 016,99

12,1%

01.08.2021

188,10

13 757,05

11,9%

01.07.2021

187,57

13 574,58

11,7%

01.06.2021

189,41

13 938,08

12,1%

01.05.2021

185,87

13 825,43

12,0%

01.04.2021

182,32

13 802,12

11,9%

01.03.2021

182,06

13 552,05

11,7%

01.02.2021

179,00

13 649,30

11,8%

01.01.2021

183,36

13 545,66

11,7%

01.12.2020

177,39

13 457,02

12,6%

01.11.2020

167,63

13 298,63

12,4%

01.10.2020

172,34

13 733,05

12,8%

01.09.2020

177,61

13 256,66

12,4%

01.08.2020

176,64

12 958,68

12,1%

01.07.2020

173,54

12 139,60

11,3%

01.06.2020

171,89

12 161,48

11,4%

01.05.2020

168,35

12 405,77

11,6%

01.04.2020

165,38

12 855,75

12,0%

01.03.2020

123,14

8 249,59

7,7%

01.02.2020

124,38

7 840,55

7,3%

01.01.2020

125,56

7 773,06

7,3%

01.12.2019

124,00

7 946,22

7,3%

01.11.2019

124,46

7 949,61

7,3%

01.10.2019

123,07

7 927,69

7,3%

01.09.2019

122,88

8 170,49

7,5%

01.08.2019

124,14

7 867,70

7,2%

01.07.2019

59,66

3 762,96

3,4%

01.06.2019

58,74

3 821,72

3,5%

01.05.2019

58,96

3 814,44

3,5%

01.04.2019

59,14

3 828,25

3,5%

01.03.2019

59,13

3 887,88

3,6%

01.02.2019

59,06

3 903,50

3,6%

01.01.2019

58,10

4 036,05

3,7%

01.12.2018

68,55

4 567,75

4,4%

01.11.2018

75,60

4 972,45

4,8%

01.10.2018

76,30

5 004,49

4,8%

01.09.2018

75,79

5 160,28

5,0%

01.08.2018

77,16

4 844,38

4,7%

01.07.2018

77,11

4 839,26

4,7%

01.06.2018

62,75

3 927,58

3,8%

01.05.2018

63,91

3 962,67

3,8%

01.04.2018

65,88

3 772,83

3,6%

01.03.2018

66,44

3 698,96

3,6%

01.02.2018

66,26

3 729,71

3,6%

01.01.2018

65,15

3 752,94

3,6%

01.12.2017

66,94

3 904,76

4,3%

01.11.2017

69,36

4 013,81

4,4%

01.10.2017

72,57

4 210,36

4,6%

01.09.2017

75,36

4 425,68

4,8%

01.08.2017

74,72

4 449,35

4,8%

01.07.2017

74,22

4 385,49

4,8%

01.06.2017

74,18

4 192,30

4,6%

01.05.2017

73,57

4 192,50

4,5%

01.04.2017

73,33

4 134,27

4,5%

01.03.2017

72,60

4 206,38

4,6%

01.02.2017

72,46

4 359,30

4,7%

01.01.2017

71,87

4 359,16

4,7%

01.12.2016

71,26

4 628,09

5,4%

01.11.2016

72,20

4 541,93

5,3%

01.10.2016

73,11

4 617,54

5,4%

01.09.2016

72,71

4 719,17

5,5%

01.08.2016

72,21

4 842,00

5,7%

01.07.2016

72,76

4 675,36

5,5%

01.06.2016

72,99

4 823,19

5,6%

01.05.2016

73,86

4 751,69

5,5%

01.04.2016

73,18

4 947,33

5,8%

01.03.2016

71,34

5 356,96

6,3%

01.02.2016

71,15

5 348,66

6,2%

01.01.2016

71,72

5 227,18

6,1%

01.12.2015

72,22

4 784,05

5,8%

01.11.2015

73,45

4 728,39

5,7%

01.10.2015

73,66

4 878,80

5,9%

01.09.2015

73,76

4 903,67

5,9%

01.08.2015

74,56

4 398,15

5,3%

01.07.2015

75,65

4 200,53

5,1%

01.06.2015

75,86

4 018,51

4,8%

01.05.2015

76,33

3 946,42

4,7%

01.04.2015

74,35

4 346,94

5,2%

01.03.2015

74,92

4 590,59

5,5%

01.02.2015

74,02

5 101,83

6,1%

01.01.2015

78,00

4 388,09

5,3%

01.12.2014

79,97

3 944,12

5,0%

01.11.2014

81,74

3 547,02

4,5%

01.10.2014

83,20

3 276,79

4,1%

01.09.2014

85,31

3 150,50

4,0%

01.08.2014

86,46

3 088,79

3,9%

01.07.2014

87,94

2 957,38

3,7%

01.06.2014

87,32

3 033,17

3,8%

01.05.2014

87,62

3 127,94

4,0%

01.04.2014

87,50

3 122,51

4,0%

01.03.2014

87,25

3 145,34

4,0%

01.02.2014

87,39

3 079,94

4,0%

01.01.2014

88,63

2 900,64

4,0%

01.12.2013

88,06

2 922,79

4,0%

01.11.2013

88,74

2 845,19

3,9%

01.10.2013

88,03

2 847,35

3,9%

01.09.2013

86,77

2 884,79

4,0%

01.08.2013

86,90

2 858,04

3,9%

01.07.2013

86,47

2 828,23

3,9%

01.06.2013

86,72

2 739,33

3,8%

01.05.2013

87,27

2 727,79

3,7%

01.04.2013

86,76

2 696,73

3,7%

01.03.2013

87,61

2 682,58

3,7%

01.02.2013

89,21

2 678,63

3,7%

01.01.2013

88,59

2 690,63

4,0%

01.12.2012

87,47

2 716,61

4,0%

01.11.2012

87,19

2 748,67

4,0%

01.10.2012

87,61

2 708,58

4,0%

01.09.2012

85,85

2 772,45

4,1%

01.08.2012

85,21

2 742,85

4,0%

01.07.2012

85,64

2 810,45

4,1%

01.06.2012

85,48

2 773,78

4,1%

01.05.2012

89,21

2 619,52

3,8%

01.04.2012

89,50

2 624,78

3,9%

01.03.2012

89,84

2 600,88

3,8%

01.02.2012

88,33

2 682,21

3,9%

01.01.2012

86,79

2 794,43

4,6%

01.12.2011

88,26

2 764,40

4,6%

01.11.2011

91,19

2 726,42

4,5%

01.10.2011

88,69

2 827,10

4,7%

01.09.2011

92,63

2 673,05

4,4%

01.08.2011

92,70

2 566,04

4,3%

01.07.2011

92,61

2 600,00

4,3%

01.06.2011

92,54

2 597,55

4,3%

01.05.2011

94,34

2 594,58

4,3%

01.04.2011

91,80

2 609,66

4,3%

01.03.2011

90,94

2 631,98

4,4%

01.02.2011

90,15

2 674,53

4,4%

01.01.2011

88,44

2 695,52

5,8%

01.12.2010

88,22

2 761,96

6,0%

01.11.2010

90,08

2 772,80

6,0%

01.10.2010

89,54

2 722,15

5,9%

01.09.2010

87,12

2 671,54

5,8%

01.08.2010

88,24

2 663,76

5,8%

01.07.2010

85,47

2 666,41

5,8%

01.06.2010

85,80

2 616,54

5,7%

01.05.2010

88,83

2 601,62

5,6%

01.04.2010

89,58

2 630,27

5,7%

01.03.2010

89,63

2 684,21

5,8%

01.02.2010

90,63

2 757,89

6,0%

01.01.2010

91,56

2 769,02

7,1%

01.12.2009

92,89

2 769,84

7,1%

01.11.2009

93,38

2 712,56

7,0%

01.10.2009

91,86

2 764,37

7,1%

01.09.2009

90,69

2 863,08

7,4%

01.08.2009

90,02

2 858,70

7,4%

01.07.2009

89,93

2 813,94

7,3%

01.06.2009

89,86

2 784,14

7,2%

01.05.2009

86,30

2 869,44

7,4%

01.04.2009

85,71

2 915,21

7,5%

01.03.2009

83,86

2 995,51

7,7%

01.02.2009

84,47

2 991,50

7,7%

01.01.2009

87,97

2 584,49

6,3%

01.12.2008

76,38

2 108,46

5,1%

01.11.2008

62,82

1 667,48

4,0%

01.10.2008

48,68

1 228,88

3,0%

01.09.2008

31,92

784,51

1,9%

01.08.2008

32,69

766,48

1,9%

01.07.2008

32,85

770,56

1,9%

01.06.2008

32,60

773,93

1,9%

01.05.2008

32,72

773,82

1,9%

01.04.2008

32,90

773,57

1,9%

01.03.2008

32,22

777,03

1,9%

01.02.2008

32,00

783,31

1,9%

*A volume of the National Wealth Fund consists of:

1) balances on Federal Treasury's accounts with the Bank of the Russia in rubles and foreign currencies;

2) amounts on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

3) value of the purchased securities.

The exchange rates of foreign currencies, prices for gold and cross rates for the calculation purposes on each date are official exchange rates of foreign currencies against ruble and reference prices for gold set by the Bank of Russia on date previous to report date and cross rates calculated by use of mentioned official exchange rates. Securities are valuated mark-to-market or at purchase price (the Order of the Minfin of Russia No 116 dated 11 April, 2016).

The accrued interest for relative period treated as investments return on balances on the foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, percent income on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint-stock Company) and income on the securities are not included.

** Actual value of GDP in corresponding fiscal year published by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) is used. Forecasted value of GDP according to the Federal law on the federal budget for the corresponding fiscal year is used until the data on actual value of GDP is published.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
