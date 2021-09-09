|
Volume of the National Wealth Fund
Aggregate amount of the Stabilization fund
Volume of the National Wealth Fund*
Date
in Billion US dollars
in Billion rubles
as Percentages of GDP**
01.09.2021
190,51
14 016,99
12,1%
01.08.2021
188,10
13 757,05
11,9%
01.07.2021
187,57
13 574,58
11,7%
01.06.2021
189,41
13 938,08
12,1%
01.05.2021
185,87
13 825,43
12,0%
01.04.2021
182,32
13 802,12
11,9%
01.03.2021
182,06
13 552,05
11,7%
01.02.2021
179,00
13 649,30
11,8%
01.01.2021
183,36
13 545,66
11,7%
01.12.2020
177,39
13 457,02
12,6%
01.11.2020
167,63
13 298,63
12,4%
01.10.2020
172,34
13 733,05
12,8%
01.09.2020
177,61
13 256,66
12,4%
01.08.2020
176,64
12 958,68
12,1%
01.07.2020
173,54
12 139,60
11,3%
01.06.2020
171,89
12 161,48
11,4%
01.05.2020
168,35
12 405,77
11,6%
01.04.2020
165,38
12 855,75
12,0%
01.03.2020
123,14
8 249,59
7,7%
01.02.2020
124,38
7 840,55
7,3%
01.01.2020
125,56
7 773,06
7,3%
01.12.2019
124,00
7 946,22
7,3%
01.11.2019
124,46
7 949,61
7,3%
01.10.2019
123,07
7 927,69
7,3%
01.09.2019
122,88
8 170,49
7,5%
01.08.2019
124,14
7 867,70
7,2%
01.07.2019
59,66
3 762,96
3,4%
01.06.2019
58,74
3 821,72
3,5%
01.05.2019
58,96
3 814,44
3,5%
01.04.2019
59,14
3 828,25
3,5%
01.03.2019
59,13
3 887,88
3,6%
01.02.2019
59,06
3 903,50
3,6%
01.01.2019
58,10
4 036,05
3,7%
01.12.2018
68,55
4 567,75
4,4%
01.11.2018
75,60
4 972,45
4,8%
01.10.2018
76,30
5 004,49
4,8%
01.09.2018
75,79
5 160,28
5,0%
01.08.2018
77,16
4 844,38
4,7%
01.07.2018
77,11
4 839,26
4,7%
01.06.2018
62,75
3 927,58
3,8%
01.05.2018
63,91
3 962,67
3,8%
01.04.2018
65,88
3 772,83
3,6%
01.03.2018
66,44
3 698,96
3,6%
01.02.2018
66,26
3 729,71
3,6%
01.01.2018
65,15
3 752,94
3,6%
01.12.2017
66,94
3 904,76
4,3%
01.11.2017
69,36
4 013,81
4,4%
01.10.2017
72,57
4 210,36
4,6%
01.09.2017
75,36
4 425,68
4,8%
01.08.2017
74,72
4 449,35
4,8%
01.07.2017
74,22
4 385,49
4,8%
01.06.2017
74,18
4 192,30
4,6%
01.05.2017
73,57
4 192,50
4,5%
01.04.2017
73,33
4 134,27
4,5%
01.03.2017
72,60
4 206,38
4,6%
01.02.2017
72,46
4 359,30
4,7%
01.01.2017
71,87
4 359,16
4,7%
01.12.2016
71,26
4 628,09
5,4%
01.11.2016
72,20
4 541,93
5,3%
01.10.2016
73,11
4 617,54
5,4%
01.09.2016
72,71
4 719,17
5,5%
01.08.2016
72,21
4 842,00
5,7%
01.07.2016
72,76
4 675,36
5,5%
01.06.2016
72,99
4 823,19
5,6%
01.05.2016
73,86
4 751,69
5,5%
01.04.2016
73,18
4 947,33
5,8%
01.03.2016
71,34
5 356,96
6,3%
01.02.2016
71,15
5 348,66
6,2%
01.01.2016
71,72
5 227,18
6,1%
01.12.2015
72,22
4 784,05
5,8%
01.11.2015
73,45
4 728,39
5,7%
01.10.2015
73,66
4 878,80
5,9%
01.09.2015
73,76
4 903,67
5,9%
01.08.2015
74,56
4 398,15
5,3%
01.07.2015
75,65
4 200,53
5,1%
01.06.2015
75,86
4 018,51
4,8%
01.05.2015
76,33
3 946,42
4,7%
01.04.2015
74,35
4 346,94
5,2%
01.03.2015
74,92
4 590,59
5,5%
01.02.2015
74,02
5 101,83
6,1%
01.01.2015
78,00
4 388,09
5,3%
01.12.2014
79,97
3 944,12
5,0%
01.11.2014
81,74
3 547,02
4,5%
01.10.2014
83,20
3 276,79
4,1%
01.09.2014
85,31
3 150,50
4,0%
01.08.2014
86,46
3 088,79
3,9%
01.07.2014
87,94
2 957,38
3,7%
01.06.2014
87,32
3 033,17
3,8%
01.05.2014
87,62
3 127,94
4,0%
01.04.2014
87,50
3 122,51
4,0%
01.03.2014
87,25
3 145,34
4,0%
01.02.2014
87,39
3 079,94
4,0%
01.01.2014
88,63
2 900,64
4,0%
01.12.2013
88,06
2 922,79
4,0%
01.11.2013
88,74
2 845,19
3,9%
01.10.2013
88,03
2 847,35
3,9%
01.09.2013
86,77
2 884,79
4,0%
01.08.2013
86,90
2 858,04
3,9%
01.07.2013
86,47
2 828,23
3,9%
01.06.2013
86,72
2 739,33
3,8%
01.05.2013
87,27
2 727,79
3,7%
01.04.2013
86,76
2 696,73
3,7%
01.03.2013
87,61
2 682,58
3,7%
01.02.2013
89,21
2 678,63
3,7%
01.01.2013
88,59
2 690,63
4,0%
01.12.2012
87,47
2 716,61
4,0%
01.11.2012
87,19
2 748,67
4,0%
01.10.2012
87,61
2 708,58
4,0%
01.09.2012
85,85
2 772,45
4,1%
01.08.2012
85,21
2 742,85
4,0%
01.07.2012
85,64
2 810,45
4,1%
01.06.2012
85,48
2 773,78
4,1%
01.05.2012
89,21
2 619,52
3,8%
01.04.2012
89,50
2 624,78
3,9%
01.03.2012
89,84
2 600,88
3,8%
01.02.2012
88,33
2 682,21
3,9%
01.01.2012
86,79
2 794,43
4,6%
01.12.2011
88,26
2 764,40
4,6%
01.11.2011
91,19
2 726,42
4,5%
01.10.2011
88,69
2 827,10
4,7%
01.09.2011
92,63
2 673,05
4,4%
01.08.2011
92,70
2 566,04
4,3%
01.07.2011
92,61
2 600,00
4,3%
01.06.2011
92,54
2 597,55
4,3%
01.05.2011
94,34
2 594,58
4,3%
01.04.2011
91,80
2 609,66
4,3%
01.03.2011
90,94
2 631,98
4,4%
01.02.2011
90,15
2 674,53
4,4%
01.01.2011
88,44
2 695,52
5,8%
01.12.2010
88,22
2 761,96
6,0%
01.11.2010
90,08
2 772,80
6,0%
01.10.2010
89,54
2 722,15
5,9%
01.09.2010
87,12
2 671,54
5,8%
01.08.2010
88,24
2 663,76
5,8%
01.07.2010
85,47
2 666,41
5,8%
01.06.2010
85,80
2 616,54
5,7%
01.05.2010
88,83
2 601,62
5,6%
01.04.2010
89,58
2 630,27
5,7%
01.03.2010
89,63
2 684,21
5,8%
01.02.2010
90,63
2 757,89
6,0%
01.01.2010
91,56
2 769,02
7,1%
01.12.2009
92,89
2 769,84
7,1%
01.11.2009
93,38
2 712,56
7,0%
01.10.2009
91,86
2 764,37
7,1%
01.09.2009
90,69
2 863,08
7,4%
01.08.2009
90,02
2 858,70
7,4%
01.07.2009
89,93
2 813,94
7,3%
01.06.2009
89,86
2 784,14
7,2%
01.05.2009
86,30
2 869,44
7,4%
01.04.2009
85,71
2 915,21
7,5%
01.03.2009
83,86
2 995,51
7,7%
01.02.2009
84,47
2 991,50
7,7%
01.01.2009
87,97
2 584,49
6,3%
01.12.2008
76,38
2 108,46
5,1%
01.11.2008
|
62,82
|
1 667,48
|
4,0%
|
01.10.2008
|
48,68
|
1 228,88
|
3,0%
|
01.09.2008
|
31,92
|
784,51
|
1,9%
|
01.08.2008
|
32,69
|
766,48
|
1,9%
|
01.07.2008
|
32,85
|
770,56
|
1,9%
|
01.06.2008
|
32,60
|
773,93
|
1,9%
|
01.05.2008
|
32,72
|
773,82
|
1,9%
|
01.04.2008
|
32,90
|
773,57
|
1,9%
|
01.03.2008
|
32,22
|
777,03
|
1,9%
|
01.02.2008
|
32,00
|
783,31
|
1,9%
*A volume of the National Wealth Fund consists of:
1) balances on Federal Treasury's accounts with the Bank of the Russia in rubles and foreign currencies;
2) amounts on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);
3) value of the purchased securities.
The exchange rates of foreign currencies, prices for gold and cross rates for the calculation purposes on each date are official exchange rates of foreign currencies against ruble and reference prices for gold set by the Bank of Russia on date previous to report date and cross rates calculated by use of mentioned official exchange rates. Securities are valuated mark-to-market or at purchase price (the Order of the Minfin of Russia No 116 dated 11 April, 2016).
The accrued interest for relative period treated as investments return on balances on the foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, percent income on deposits with VEB.RF, VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) and Gazprombank (Joint-stock Company) and income on the securities are not included.
** Actual value of GDP in corresponding fiscal year published by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) is used. Forecasted value of GDP according to the Federal law on the federal budget for the corresponding fiscal year is used until the data on actual value of GDP is published.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|