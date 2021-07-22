Voluntary Benefit Advisors Chooses PlanSource to Offer Complete Benefit Administration Solution to Mid-Large Market Customers

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits and HR software, announced today that Voluntary Benefit Advisors (VBA), a national benefits communication and enrollment firm based out of California, has chosen to offer PlanSource’s benefits administration platform to its customers.



Through this new partnership, VBA will offer PlanSource as its up-market benefit administration solution to customers seeking a complete, highly configurable solution that can scale with growing businesses. VBA offers valuable services to brokers and customers around benefit education, claims management, voluntary benefits billing reconciliation and enrollment guidance.

“PlanSource has been a leader in the benefits administration space for a long time and is aligned with many of our key carrier and broker partners in the industry. We are confident we can bring significant value to our partners by providing a comprehensive technology and enrollment solution that is sustainable for their respective customers,” said Jennifer Lococo, Senior Vice President of Sales at VBA. “Additionally, PlanSource has extensive reporting capabilities that will help us with quality assurance and enrollment monitoring, which has been a key attribute and differentiator of VBA as a benefits communication firm.”

VBA was founded in 2010, has a nationwide presence, and is trusted by brokers across the country. VBA invests substantially in their enrollers, as they have a large base of W2 full-time and bi-lingual benefit counselors, which has proved to provide the best quality and enrollment experience for brokers and clients alike. As a full-service benefits communication firm and enrollment agency, VBA is outfitted with top-tier call center software and communication tools to enhance the engagement experience with employees and organize the enrollment process for employers. Ongoing, clients can count on VBA to provide perpetual services for new hires and be a resource for billing reconciliation and claims support.

“VBA has relationships with many of our top brokers and works closely with our Boost carrier partners, which makes this partnership a great fit,” said Mara Desmedt, Vice President of Reseller Partnerships at PlanSource. “We will leverage the power of these partnerships to deliver a better benefits experience for our mutual partners and their customers.”

About Voluntary Benefit Advisors (VBA)

VBA provides premier enrollment solutions on a national scale and is an expert in enrollment solutions spanning close to 40 years collectively among the partners. With vast experience across multiple industries, VBA is a flexible partner and can devise an enrollment strategy that is sound and successful. They help brokers from coast to coast provide enrollment, technology solutions, and ongoing services to their clients. Learn more at vbadv.com.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance, and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

