News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Voluntary Recall of Hostess® SnoBalls® Due to Undeclared Allergen

04/10/2021 | 10:35am EDT
Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) has become aware that certain Hostess® SnoBalls® were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess® Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list “coconut,” an ingredient in SnoBalls®, as an allergen. Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following SnoBalls® manufactured on March 13, 2021:

Product

Item UPC

Batch

Best By Date

Hostess® SnoBalls® (single-serve)

888109010096

I031221000

May 27, 2021

The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

No other varieties of Hostess® SnoBalls® are affected.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.


© Business Wire 2021
